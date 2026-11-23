Justin Herbert was placed in the concussion protocol after the Los Angeles Chargers fell to 1-9 with a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets, who improved to 3-8. Herbert threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns but was sacked six times.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been placed in the concussion protocol, the team said, following a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

The defeat dropped the Chargers to 1-9 on the season, while the Jets improved to 3-8. Herbert was sacked six times by a Jets passing defense that ranks 21st in the NFL. He finished the game having thrown for just 131 yards on 15-of-21 completions, but he did manage a pair of touchdown passes and posted a 119.3 passer rating, easily his highest of the season. The loss did not fall entirely on Herbert's shoulders.

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Herbert suffers heavy hits

The Chargers had only six possessions the entire game and came away with points on four of them. New York's final possession, the only one that did not result in points, milked the clock to zeroes while L.A. could not stop running back Braelon Allen from breaking through for a 15-yard run on third-and-7. Herbert also took eight quarterback hits on the day, in addition to the six sacks.

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He had eight carries that went for 32 yards, and he suffered a major hit on his touchdown run before the half. It is currently unknown where or when the possible concussion could have occurred, but the physical nature of the game gave all the more reason for Chargers fans to be concerned about his well-being.

Protocol status and backup options

Herbert will have to progress through the concussion protocol if he is going to make it back for next week's game, when the Chargers host the New England Patriots. If he cannot play, head coach Jim Harbaugh could turn to DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback, with Trey Lance on injured reserve. Jake Browning is on the practice squad. The Chargers have now lost another game, adding to their horrid record of 1-9.

This was dealt by the hand of the New York Jets, another team with very few wins on its record, now sitting at 3-8. Unfortunately for the Chargers, the bad news does not stop there, as Herbert finds himself in the concussion protocol following the tough, physical loss to the Jets. More updates on his status are expected as he moves through the league's protocol. The game took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

Herbert was seen being tackled by Jets linebacker David Bailey and safety Dane Belton during the contest, and Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers celebrated a sack of Herbert. Herbert's 119.3 passer rating was easily his highest of the season despite the low passing yardage total. His two touchdown passes kept the Chargers competitive, but the team's inability to get off the field on New York's final drive sealed the outcome.

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Chargers offense struggles against Jets

The Chargers' six possessions were a season-low, and the team's four scoring drives were not enough to overcome the Jets. Herbert's health now becomes the central question for Los Angeles as it prepares for New England. The concussion protocol is a multi-step process that requires a player to be cleared by independent neurologists before returning to game action. Herbert's status for the Patriots game will depend on how quickly he advances through each stage.

If Herbert is unavailable, Uiagalelei would be the next man up. Lance remains on injured reserve, and Browning is available on the practice squad as an emergency option. Harbaugh and the Chargers will monitor Herbert's progress closely throughout the week.