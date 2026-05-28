Justin Herbert and Madison Beer Attend Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala, Justin Herbert Skips Red Carpet, Madison Beer Stuns in $3,000 Gown

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer attended the Clive Davis' pre-Grammys gala together on Saturday, January 31, at the Beverly Hilton hotel. Madison Beer stunned in a $3,000 strapless, beige, pleated, silk gown while Justin Herbert skipped the red carpet part of the evening.

told reporters during a Wednesday, May 27, press conference.

“Madison supports him at the football games. He told me he wasn’t gonna be here for those two weeks and my first reaction was, ‘Do you need a ride to the airport? ’”“There’s times I’ve wanted to shoo him out of the building,” he said.

“He’s at every voluntary, every non-voluntary workout. Same guy that broke his hand and he was here the next day practicing. The next game, stiff arming guys. So, yeah, I was happy.

Happy. You know, good balance. Good balance. ”Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and pop singer Madison Beer have finally made their red carpet debut.

The couple attended the Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys gala together on Saturday, January 31, at the Beverly Hilton hotel. While Herbert skipped the red carpet part of the evening, Beer stunned in a $3,000 strapless, beige, pleated, silk Harbaugh’s support is all that should matter to Herbert, but that hasn’t stopped others from weighing in.

Barstool Sports founder“Call me crazy but I like my coaches and QB’s concentrating on the weight room and studying game tape rather than making steamy music videos,” Portnoy, 49, wrote via X on May 8.

“But maybe that’s why have 6 rings and were in the Super Bowl last year and the Chargers can’t win a playoff game. ”Herbert was back at practice on Wednesday, and the Chargers’ official X account shared a few photos of him on the field with the caption, “he’s here + he’s perfect.

”Chargers’ Justin Herbert Has Awkward ESPN Postgame Interview After ‘MNF’ Win Quarterback Justin Herbert had no interest in speaking to ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 22-19 in overtime, on Monday, December 8.

“Yeah, I’m trying to celebrate with my team,” Herbert, 27, told the Monday Night Football sideline reporter, who was attempting to chase him down on the field. Weeks later, they were seen holding hands on a date night in Los Angeles. Fans got all the confirmation they needed, however, in October 2025 when cameras caught them sharing several quick kisses on the SoFi Stadium sidelines before a Chargers game.

The couple have since appeared together at the World Series, on the sidelines of NBA games and even at aWhile Herbert has been watching Beer on her European tour, she gave him a shout-out during her May 22 show in Paris, changing a line in her'Emily in Paris' Star Pierre Deny Dead at 69 After 'Severe' ALS Battle





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