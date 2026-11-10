Justin Hawkins Says Parents Could Be Forced to Demolish Corton Home

Justin Hawkins says his elderly parents in Corton, Suffolk, may have to demolish their home after East Suffolk Council ruled out repairing sea defences.

Rock star Justin Hawkins, frontman of The Darkness, has said his elderly parents could be forced to demolish their home on a crumbling stretch of coastline in Corton, Suffolk. The announcement follows a decision by East Suffolk Council not to repair the village's sea defences. Hawkins shared his concerns in a video post on Instagram, filmed at his parents' home in Suffolk, where he spoke to Sandy and Harry Hawkins about their situation.

The council has ruled out repairing the defences, which it describes as unsafe and beyond cost-effective repair. Hawkins said his parents are part of a group of homeowners who could be encouraged to leave their properties. The Darkness singer's post was shared with his 282,000 followers.

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Corton Coastal Erosion and Sea Defence Decision

East Suffolk Council has confirmed that the sea defences at Corton are no longer viable for routine repair. The council said that through its regular coastal monitoring, it had observed changes to the cliff in this location, which indicates the defence is now reaching the end of its design life.

Suffolk has some of the fastest eroding coast in Europe, with 2,500 homes now considered at risk. The East Anglian coastline has already seen homes demolished in Hemsby, in Norfolk, and in Thorpeness, in Suffolk. Last winter, a walkway promenade in Corton was closed after winter storms caused significant damage, and in June the council improved signage and installed more secure fencing.

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Justin Hawkins and East Suffolk Council Positions

Justin Hawkins has strongly criticised the council's approach, arguing that his parents are being asked to start again elsewhere after decades in the village. He said his 71-year-old and 83-year-old parents are now obliged to take a small plot of land in a different town and begin a building project, which he described as not acceptable.

Hawkins also said the way the matter is being handled is not conducive to people who moved to Corton expecting to spend the rest of their lives there. He told BBC Radio Suffolk that he intends to keep campaigning on the issue, saying he would bombard his followers with posts about what he called a piece of neglect. His father, Harry Hawkins, recalled that a council representative had advised the family to knock their house down and clear off.

The council, however, has presented a different account of its options. It said the homeowners have received early advice on preparedness for any possible demolition should erosion progress to a point where a property becomes unsafe. It also said that when homeowners lose their home to erosion, they are eligible for a planning right for an equivalent plot elsewhere in the district, and that this option has been discussed with Mr and Mrs Hawkins.

Funding Gap and Next Steps for Corton Homeowners

East Suffolk Council says it cannot fund a replacement sea defence in Corton. A defence scheme was costed at approximately £26 million in 2022, and the council said that cost would now be significantly higher.

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The council said it may be eligible to claim Environment Agency funding for such a scheme, which it estimates would provide between £1.5 - £2 million. That leaves a funding gap of at least £25 million, which the council said it is simply unable to meet. The Environment Agency had previously updated its national coastal erosion risk map, which showed property at risk in the area.

For residents, the immediate consequence is the prospect of demolition if erosion advances further, with the council stating that homeowners have already received early preparedness advice. Hawkins has indicated that the family's situation will remain a public campaign, while the council's position is that the funding shortfall prevents a defence scheme from going ahead.