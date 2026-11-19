Actor Justin Hartley returns to NBC as executive producer for Dr Lucia, a new medical drama based on a popular Mexican series about a resident with psychic visions.

Actor Justin Hartley is officially heading back to the NBC network to serve as an executive producer on a new medical drama series titled Dr Lucia. This professional move marks his return to the same broadcast network that launched him to stardom with the hit series This Is Us, nearly four years after that long-running show concluded its historic six-season run. The announcement confirms Hartley's continued evolution as a significant creative force in television, bridging his established acting reputation with expanding behind-the-camera production responsibilities.

The Core Details Of The New Series

The upcoming NBC project, Dr Lucia, is a U.S. adaptation of the Mexican television series Dra Lucia: Un Don Extraordinario, which originally premiered in 2023. The narrative follows a medical resident named Lucia who works at a hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. After surviving a near-death experience, the protagonist begins to gain psychic visions that fundamentally alter her perspective on the world of medicine. She utilizes these newfound abilities to help her patients and navigate the complex hospital environment in ways traditional medicine does not explain.

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The story arc eventually introduces a layer of personal mystery as Lucia theorizes that these psychic visions might be linked to a hereditary condition previously developed by her sister. This realization leads the character to question the reliability and true nature of her abilities, adding a psychological depth to the medical procedural format. The adaptation aims to translate the emotional and supernatural intrigue of the original Latin American production into a contemporary American healthcare setting.

Key Stakeholders And Creative Team

Justin Hartley joins a robust lineup of executive producers for the Dr Lucia project, including Davah Avena, Julianna LaRosa, Sofia Pernas, and Sheree Guitar. Sofia Pernas brings specific industry relevance to the production as she currently stars as Billie Matalon on the CBS hit series Tracker, which Hartley also helped produce. Her involvement highlights the strong collaborative networks Hartley has built in recent years. Davah Avena also serves in the role of one of the writers for the series, ensuring that the narrative voice remains close to the original Mexican source material.

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The original Spanish-language series stars Marimar Vega as the lead character and has garnered significant critical attention. The source material holds a 7.6 out of 10 rating on IMDb and has received multiple nominations at the Produ Awards. Specific nominations included categories for Best Short Telenovela and Best Lead Actress in a Short Telenovela for Vega. The series returned for its third season in September of the previous year, demonstrating strong ongoing viewership and cultural impact in its home market.

Hartleys Expanding Production Footprint

This new venture solidifies Justin Hartley's transition from a solely on-screen talent to a powerful executive producer through his production company, ChangeUp Productions. Prior to this project, Hartley starred as the lead in the CBS drama Tracker after leaving This Is Us. His production company is also currently developing another series titled A Forgotten Kill, based on a book by Isabella Maldonado, for the ABC network.

If both the Dr Lucia series and A Forgotten Kill secure greenlights from their respective networks, Hartley will achieve a notable industry milestone. He will hold a producing footprint across all three of the top traditional broadcast networks in the United States: NBC, CBS, and ABC. This achievement underscores his strategic career positioning following the conclusion of his most famous acting role as Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, a role he played alongside Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Chris Sullivan.

Real World Impact And Next Steps

While no casting decisions have been officially announced for the lead role of Lucia in the U.S. adaptation, industry observers are projecting a potential timeline for the series launch. The announcement arriving at the end of 2026 suggests that NBC could order the medical drama to series in time to premiere during the 2027-2028 television season. However, the network has not yet confirmed this schedule or any specific premiere dates as of the current reporting period.

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For viewers familiar with Hartley's previous work, including appearances on Passions, Smallville, Emily Owens M.D., Revenge, Mistresses, The Young and the Restless, and films like A Bad Moms Christmas and Bride Hard, this new project represents a significant evolution. It combines the high-stakes emotional drama that made This Is Us a cultural phenomenon with the procedural elements of his recent success on Tracker. Fans and industry analysts will be monitoring the network's official announcements for details on the lead actress and production start dates in the coming months.