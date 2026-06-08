Justin Hartley to Produce ABC Adaptation of A Forgotten Kill Amid Tracker Return

Justin Hartley will executive produce a new ABC series based on Isabella Maldonado's novel A Forgotten Kill, while also returning for Tracker season four. The drama follows FBI agent Dani Vega and NYPD Detective Mark Flint as they solve complex cases and grapple with personal secrets.

Justin Hartley , best known for his lead role on the hit series Tracker , is set to return for the show's fourth season while simultaneously embarking on a new venture for the ABC network.

According to Deadline, Hartley will develop a television adaptation of Isabella Maldonado's 2024 novel A Forgotten Kill. The project will be shepherded through Hartley's own production company, and he will serve as an executive producer alongside seasoned Tracker veteran Ken Olin. Writing duties have been assigned to Diana Son, whose recent credits include the critically acclaimed Prime Video series Butterfly, and she will also join the executive producing team.

The series promises to blend procedural intrigue with deeply personal drama, drawing on Maldonado's richly detailed source material. A Forgotten Kill centers on Dani Vega, a Nuyorican former Army Ranger who now works as an exceptionally skilled FBI agent on the Lower East Side. Vega's talent for cracking codes and discerning patterns makes her a valuable asset in solving complex crimes. She is paired with NYPD Detective Mark Flint, whose more traditional police methods contrast sharply with Vega's analytical approach.

The partnership is designed to highlight the tension between intuition and data‑driven investigation, offering viewers a fresh take on the classic buddy‑cop formula. Beyond the procedural elements, the narrative delves into Vega's personal struggles as she confronts a painful family secret that threatens to unravel both her career and her sense of identity.

The novel series follows Dani Vega through multiple installments, beginning with A Killer's Game in 2023, continuing with A Forgotten Kill in 2024, and most recently expanding with A Killer's Code released in January 2025. Hartley's overall agreement with 20th Television, the Disney‑owned studio behind Tracker, includes this adaptation as a key component of his expanding television footprint.

While casting for the lead roles of Vega and Flint remains under wraps, industry insiders anticipate that the project will attract top talent due to its compelling blend of high‑stakes crime solving and emotionally resonant storytelling. Fans of the original books and Hartley's previous work can look forward to further announcements as the series moves deeper into development, with production slated to begin later this year





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