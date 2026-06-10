Justin Hartley's Upcoming Rival Series for ABC Could Give Its Own Version of Prime Video's Reacher

Justin Hartley, best known for his role in Tracker, is set to produce a rival series for ABC based on the 2024 novel 'A Forgotten Kill' by author Isabella Maldonado. The show focuses on a female protagonist and has the potential to be a long-running procedural in the vein of Reacher or Tracker.

While Justin Hartley is best known for Tracker , his upcoming rival series can give ABC its own version of Prime Video's acclaimed Reacher . After the astronomical success of Prime Video's action thriller Reacher , every other streaming service and TV network alike is looking to cash in on the phenomenon that is Dad TV.

Netflix has The Night Agent, CBS has Tracker, and even Prime Video's own The Terminal List franchise is poised to offer viewers another bruising, R-rated action thriller upon its return. However, none of these shows has quite managed to recapture the simplicity of Prime Video's acclaimed adaptation of author Lee Child's novel series.

Throughout three seasons of Reacher, viewers have not yet gotten tired of seeing star Alan Ritchson's hulking military veteran fight his way through swathes of criminal villains as he roams across America, unearthing conspiracies in every new town he visits. To be fair, CBS's Tracker has come close to competing with Reacher, judging by its superb ratings and the swift renewal that the thriller earned.

Based on author Jeffrey Deaver's novel The Never Game, the show stars Ritchson's Smallville co-star Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a survivalist who makes his living as a bounty hunter thanks to his expert tracking skills. While Tracker is Hartley's most popular show to date, the actor is now set to produce a rival series for ABC.

A Forgotten Kill Blends Tracker and Reacher With Its Killer Premise Based on the 2024 novel of the same name by author Isabella Maldonado, A Forgotten Kill tells the story of Dani Vega, a Nuyorican Army Ranger who joins the FBI. Known for her code-cracking skills, Dani is a sought-after genius who spends the story of A Forgotten Kill investigating both a serial killer and the questionable evidence that jailed her mother for her father's murder years earlier.

It is not yet clear whether Hartley will appear in the ABC adaptation, although it is worth noting that Vega's partner, NYPD Detective Mark Flint, would be a fitting role for the Tracker star. More pertinently, A Forgotten Kill is based on the second novel in a three-book ongoing series, meaning the ABC show has the potential to be a long-running procedural in the vein of Reacher or Tracker.

While ABC's earlier mystery novel adaptation, Pretty Little Liars, was aimed at a teenage audience, it is still worth noting that the hit lasted 160 episodes and spawned a staggering three spinoffs. As such, A Forgotten Kill could be the start of a long-running franchise for ABC if Hartley handles the show correctly. The star is currently developing the series for the network, alongside executive producer Ken Olin. The pair previously worked together on the hit drama This Is Us.

A Forgotten Kill Has One Thing Both Tracker and Reacher Are Missing What makes A Forgotten Kill seem uniquely promising in the crowded marketplace of new action thriller procedurals is its female protagonist. Tracker, Reacher, Prime Video's James Patterson adaptation Cross, and the sprawling Bosch franchise all focus on male protagonists, although the latter does have a female-centric spinoff in the recently renewed Ballard. Nonetheless, A Forgotten Kill's potential is exciting precisely because of this gap in the market.

At a time when countless shows want to replace Prime Video's big hit, A Forgotten Kill is doing something admirably fresh by focusing on a female protagonist and adapting a series of novels that are told from her perspective. Only time will tell whether Hartley's current project manages to compete with his earlier CBS hit.

However, considering how many shows are recycling the shared formula of Tracker and Reacher, A Forgotten Kill should be commended for trying something new in the action thriller space when the ABC show eventually arrives on screens soon





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Justin Hartley Tracker Rival Series ABC Reacher A Forgotten Kill Female Protagonist Long-Running Procedural

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