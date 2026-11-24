Justin Hartley is developing a new NBC medical drama based on a Mexican telenovela while continuing his hit series Tracker. Details on the new project and the show's move to California.

Actor and producer Justin Hartley is expanding his portfolio with a new medical drama titled Dr. Lucia, currently in development at NBC. Hartley, aged 49, is attached to the project through his production company, ChangeUp Productions. This development occurs while he continues to lead the successful CBS series Tracker, which is undergoing significant logistical changes.

Dr. Lucia Plot and Production Details

The upcoming NBC series is an adaptation of the popular Mexican telenovela of the same name. The story centers on the titular character Lucia, who serves as a first-year resident at a prestigious hospital located in Phoenix. Her professional and personal life takes an unexpected and dramatic turn following a near-death experience that alters the trajectory of her career.

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Shortly after this life-altering event, the character begins to experience psychic visions. These extraordinary instincts transform her approach to medicine, helping her evolve into the physician she has always aspired to be. However, as these abilities intensify, she begins to fear that her visions may actually be symptoms of a hereditary illness. This condition previously drove her sister to madness, creating a significant psychological hurdle for the protagonist.

Hartley will executive produce the series through his overall deal at 20th Television. The writing duties for the project are handled by Diana Son, who also serves as an executive producer. She works alongside other producing partners to bring this medical thriller to the screen, blending supernatural elements with high-stakes hospital drama.

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Tracker Moves to California and New CBS Adaptation

Simultaneously, Hartley remains focused on his current hit series, Tracker. The show is being brought back to California with the assistance of a tax credit, marking a significant shift from its previous production base. Hartley expressed pride in the work built in Vancouver but is excited about heading to Los Angeles for future seasons.

Before the production move, the series followed Hartley's character, Colter, across the country. Colter helps to find missing people and solve mysterious cases, traveling from town to town to meet people from all different walks of life. These strangers often become like family to him, forming the emotional core of the road-show format.

The move to a new location opens up different landscapes for the series, including New York, Washington D.C., the desert, Texas, and the beach. Hartley noted that these varied settings serve as a big character in the show itself. He stated that the tone and character dynamics would not be impacted by the change in shooting location.

Additionally, ABC is working on a TV adaptation of Isabella Maldonado's novel, A Forgotten Kill. Released in 2024, the novel is centered on ex-Army Ranger Dani Vega. The synopsis describes her as a Nuyorican from the Lower East Side and a dauntless FBI agent whose specialty is breaking codes and detecting patterns.

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Personal Connections and Fan Response

Hartley has spoken publicly about his experience working on Tracker, particularly his collaboration with his wife, Sofia Pernas. He mentioned to USA Today on Friday, March 21, that he enjoys being around her and is having the time of his life with the show. Their on-screen chemistry adds a layer of authenticity to their characters' interactions.

As part of the task force in the upcoming ABC adaptation, Dani Vega is partnered with NYPD Detective Mark Flint. Their clashing styles give them an edge in solving crimes and expose an undeniable chemistry. However, Dani is haunted by a secret: a family tragedy in her past that comes back to put her career and life at risk.

Hartley thanked the fans for showing up for Tracker every step of the way, stating that the show could not have succeeded without their support. He looked forward to continuing to tell these stories alongside the new, fresh places the production team would be heading to next. The expansion into new territories like California and new projects like Dr. Lucia signals a busy period for the actor-producer.