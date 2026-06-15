Justin Gaethje Claims Lightweight Title in Historic White House UFC Showdown

In a landmark event staged on the White House lawn, Justin Gaethje ended his long wait for a UFC championship by defeating Ilia Topuria via technical decision in a brutal five-round war. The fight, which took place before a star-studded crowd including Donald Trump, saw Topuria severely swollen and unable to continue, crowning Gaethje as the new lightweight champion.

Follow all the action from Daily Mail Sport's live coverage of UFC Freedom 250 - an extraordinary event headlined by Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje on the White House lawn in front of Donald Trump and a star-studded crowd.

Key UpdatesView more05:07JUSTIN GAETHJE IS THE LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONThe White House event has the fairytale USA ending Dana White and Donald Trump craved. Topuria fights an exceptional fourth round and ends up in mount for part of it but he can hardly see out of either eye. His face is completely swollen and the medics don't allow him to continue into the fifth round, meaning referee Marc Goddard waves it off.

Justin Gaethje has waited his entire career for this moment and finally the future Hall of Fame fighter has a championship belt. Share04:59Topuria's face is a messThe tables have completely turned! Now it is Gaethje on the brink of victory after planting an enormous right hand on Topuria's cheek and hammering him for the rest of the round. Topuria is wobbly, bloodied and the doctor has been called to check on him between rounds....

Share04:53Gaethje survives! Topuria digs in about 10 body shots that would be strong enough to down a buffalo. Gaethje collapses to the mat and the champion obliges by following him and attempting an armbar, then triangle, then armbar again but Gaethje wriggles out to see the end of the second. Both men are suffering from the relentless pace but what have those body blows taken from the tank of the challenger?

Share04:47Brilliant openerWHAT A ROUND. Gaethje is on the back foot but landing clean blows and cuts Topuria below the eye with a nasty jab. Topuria seems unruffled and plods forward, able to connect with the heavier blows and for a second it looks as though the American is in trouble. The final 20 seconds of the opener sees both men go hell for leather, flinging shots from all kinds of angles.

Outstanding start. Share04:39We're moments away! After all the pomp and ceremony, six other fights, a proposal and appearance by Tyson Fury - it's time for the main event. Bruce Buffer is doing his thing on the grandest of stages.

The thousands in the fan park are still sticking around in the early hours of the morning and I've got a feeling they'll be rewarded. Share04:36The challengerShare04:30Can he stay undefeated? Topuria has never felt what it's like to lost a professional MMA fight. He's 17-0 and nine of those have been in the UFC en route to his current status as the lightweight champion.

Topuria has beaten Volkanovski, Holloway and Oliveira. If he adds Gaethje to that hitlist he's effectively done away with the major names of an era. Share04:23'The most violent man in the most violent sport'Gaethje doesn't like it when his style is described as chaotic because it detracts from his skill and fight IQ but to the untrained eye, he can be a madman in there. He's granite tough and will take one to land one.

But to do that against the heavy hands of Topuria would be a grave mistake. He's been out of action dealing with personal issues, having split with the mother of his children. It means there could be a bit of octagon rust given the last time he competed was a year ago.

Share04:19The clock ticks past midnightIt is turning into a late night for Donald Trump and his 80th birthday has technically ended now but the festivities continue with one last fight - the main event. And what a fight it is too. Justin Gaethje, arguably the most entertaining fighter in UFC history, bidding to win his first title and finally get over the line against Spanish supremo Ilia Topuria, a genuine superstar who has battered everyone from pillar to post.

Share04:13Pure destructionShare04:06GANE WINS BY KO! SENSATIONAL CIRYL. Gane just put it on Pereira and the two-weight champ had no answer. He hurt him so badly that referee Herb Dean had to jump in with Pereira still standing.

It was the right call too. Massive punch after massive punch connected and it was unbelievable that the Brazilian could still stand up. Incredible performance to claim the interim heavyweight title and it really sets up an Aspinall revenge mission if the Brit is in any state to come back soon. Share04:03Gane is flowingFascinating first round and it isn't often Pereira looks like the smaller man but he's mixing it with the big boys now.

Gane is so fluid for a man of his size and has the better of the exchanges, landing a number of inside leg kicks. He's busier with the hands too and although the Brazilian finds a home with a flurry on the buzzer, the first belongs to the Frenchman. Share





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