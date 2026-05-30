Justin Fletcher, Mr Tumble, Finds Love with Co-Star Samantha Dorrance 17 Years His Junior

CBeebies star Justin Fletcher, known as Mr Tumble, is reportedly 'madly in love' with his co-star Samantha Dorrance, 34, who plays Tootsie on the show. The couple, who live together at his £2.5 million farmhouse, were spotted arriving at a hotel during a break from their tour.

CBeebies star Justin Fletcher , the man behind the beloved children's character Mr Tumble , has reportedly found love with his co-star Samantha Dorrance , who is 17 years his junior.

The 55-year-old television presenter and his 34-year-old partner, who plays Tootsie on the popular CBeebies show Something Special, were spotted arriving at The Mount Country Manor Hotel & Golf in Wolverhampton during a break from his current tour, 'Justin Live: Justin Time to Rock!

'. The couple, who are said to be living together at Justin's £2.5 million farmhouse in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, appeared relaxed and happy as they carried their luggage into the four-star hotel. Both wore matching baseball caps, with Justin opting for a green gilet over a T-shirt and trousers, shielding his eyes with sunglasses. Samantha complemented him in a figure-hugging summer dress with a sweater draped over her shoulders.

According to insiders, the pair are 'madly in love' and Justin has finally found 'The One' after years of being single due to his intense work schedule. Justin, who has been a staple on children's television for decades with shows like Justin's House, Gigglebiz, and of course Something Special, had previously expressed his desire to settle down.

In an interview with The Mirror, he confessed, 'I'm not married, live alone and have been single for a while now because I've been a workaholic filming Something Special, Justin's House and Gigglebiz. But I do want to free up some time for myself and my family. I'd love to have children so I need to find someone who likes kids. A couple of kids would be lovely.

' Friends of the couple are reportedly thrilled that Justin has found happiness with Samantha, who plays the role of Tootsie, Mr Tumble's best friend on the show. A source told The Sun, 'Justin and Samantha are madly in love and couldn't be happier. Although there is an age gap it isn't an issue between them. For Justin, Samantha is "The One".

Justin was single for a while before he reconnected with Samantha and it went from there.

' The source explained that their relationship blossomed last year, leading to Samantha moving into Justin's six-bedroom farmhouse, which serves as their sanctuary. 'The farm is their sanctuary and where they both feel happiest. Friends know about the relationship, as well as their castmates on the tour,' the source added. Samantha has shared glimpses of their life together on social media, though she avoids tagging Justin directly.

In March, she posted a photo of chickens they hatched together, writing, 'Last year, me and my partner hatched our own chickens. I was making breakfast one morning and noticed all the eggs we had been buying from our local honesty box were fertilised. My partner just so happened to have an old incubator, so we dug it out.

' The couple seem to enjoy simple pleasures and a quiet life away from the public eye, despite both being involved in the entertainment industry. Justin's tour, which features both of them on stage, has been a success, and they continue to perform together. In an amusing twist, football legend Wayne Rooney recently blamed Mr Tumble for his decision to undergo a vasectomy.

During an episode of The Wayne Rooney Show, Rooney expressed his frustration with the character, saying he 'couldn't go through' watching the show for a fifth time with his children. He stated bluntly, 'I hate Mr Tumble.

' While this comment might bring a smile to some, it in no way diminishes the positive impact Justin Fletcher has had on millions of children and families across the UK. His new relationship marks a happy chapter in his life, and fans are delighted to see him in love





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