Justin Fletcher finds love with co-star Samantha Dorrance

Justin Fletcher, the star of CBeebies show Mr Tumble, has found love with his co-star Samantha Dorrance. The couple have been quietly living together at Justin's £2.5m country mansion in Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire.

Justin Fletcher , the star of CBeebies show Mr Tumble , has found love with his co-star Samantha Dorrance . The couple, who are 21 years apart in age, have been quietly living together at Justin's £2.5m country mansion in Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire.

Justin, who has been a self-confessed workaholic, has finally found the time to settle down and start a family. He has been pouring all of his focus into his CBeebies show, which has made him a net worth of over £1.5 million. The show's DVDs have sold over 100,000 copies, bringing in an estimated £1 million for Justin, while an accompanying magazine brings in another £180,000 a month.

Justin has been working tirelessly to create his brand, playing various characters across the episodes of his show. He has also been a part of various other projects, including Something Special and Justin Live: Justin Time to Rock! Tour. Samantha, who has been a part of Justin's life since she landed the role of silly best friend Tootsie in The Tale of Mr Tumble in 2015, has become more than just a valued colleague.

The couple's romance 'blossomed' last year, with Samantha moving into Justin's six-bedroom house shortly after. They have also started a new project together, hatching their own chickens on their farm. Justin and Samantha's relationship is said to be strong, with friends and castmates on the tour knowing about their romance. Justin has finally found the love and happiness he has been searching for, and he is grateful to have Samantha by his side





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Justin Fletcher Samantha Dorrance Cbeebies Mr Tumble Love

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