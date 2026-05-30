Justin Fletcher and Samantha Dorrance Find Love Amidst CBeebies Success

An exploration of the romantic relationship between Mr Tumble star Justin Fletcher and co-star Samantha Dorrance, alongside a humorous anecdote from Wayne Rooney.

Justin Fletcher , the beloved entertainer known to millions of children as the iconic Mr Tumble , has reportedly found romantic bliss with his talented co-star Samantha Dorrance .

Fletcher, who is 55 years old, and Dorrance, aged 34, have developed a deep bond that transcends their professional collaboration on the hit CBeebies production Something Special. In the show, Dorrance portrays Tootsie, the best friend of Mr Tumble, a role that clearly mirrored the growing affection between the two actors off-screen. The couple has now established a private sanctuary together at Fletcher's impressive farmhouse located in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

This sprawling estate, valued at approximately 2.5 million pounds, serves as a peaceful retreat from the demands of their high-profile careers in children's television. According to close associates, the pair is madly in love, with their friends expressing immense joy that Justin has finally found a partner who truly complements him.

While there is a notable age difference of 21 years between the presenter and the actress, those close to them insist that this gap is entirely irrelevant to their happiness and compatibility. The romance between Fletcher and Dorrance reportedly blossomed last year, leading to Samantha moving into the six-bedroom residence shortly after their relationship became serious.

While they maintain a level of privacy on social media, Samantha often shares glimpses of their domestic life, referring to Justin as her partner and posting photographs from their home. One heartwarming example of their shared interests involves their foray into farming; Samantha previously revealed that the couple hatched their own chickens using an old incubator Justin had in his possession.

This occurred after she noticed that eggs from a local honesty box were fertilised, prompting a joint project that brought them closer together. Their professional lives remain intertwined as they continue to tour the United Kingdom, performing live stage shows that bring the magic of Something Special to families across the country.

The cohesion they share on stage is a reflection of the stability and affection they have cultivated in their private lives, turning their farmhouse into a genuine sanctuary of love and creativity. Interestingly, while Mr Tumble is adored by children, he has sparked some amusing reactions from adults, most notably from football legend Wayne Rooney.

During a recent episode of The Wayne Rooney Show, the 40-year-old former Manchester United and England star shared a hilarious anecdote regarding his decision to undergo a vasectomy. Rooney jokingly claimed that the repetitive nature of watching Mr Tumble with his four children—Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass—was the catalyst for the procedure.

He admitted to a certain level of exhaustion after being subjected to the show for the fifth time, declaring that he simply could not bear the thought of having another child and having to endure the viewing experience all over again. Rooney recounted a moment in the Match of the Day dressing room where he found himself sitting next to Fletcher, further cementing the surreal connection between the sporting world and the world of children's television.

Despite the humor, it is clear that the Rooney family feels complete, as Coleen Rooney previously confirmed that they were happy with their four sons. This contrast between the heartwarming romance of Fletcher and Dorrance and the comedic frustration of Rooney highlights the universal, albeit different, impacts that Mr Tumble has on households across Britain





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Justin Fletcher Mr Tumble Samantha Dorrance Cbeebies Wayne Rooney

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