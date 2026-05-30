Justin Fletcher and Samantha Dorrance Enjoy Romantic Getaway During Tour

CBeebies star Justin Fletcher and partner Samantha Dorrance are seen relaxing in Wolverhampton amid their joint tour.

The renowned childrens entertainer Justin Fletcher , widely recognized for his beloved persona Mr Tumble , has been making headlines alongside his partner Samantha Dorrance . The couple was recently spotted arriving at the prestigious four-star Mount Country Manor Hotel and Golf in Wolverhampton.

This visit comes as a brief respite from the demanding schedule of the Justin Live: Justin Time to Rock! tour, a production in which both Justin and Samantha play pivotal roles. The pair appeared coordinated and relaxed, sporting matching baseball caps as they carried their luggage into the hotel. Justin maintained a casual aesthetic, wearing a green gilet layered over a simple T-shirt and trousers, while keeping a low profile with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Samantha complemented his look with a stylish, figure-hugging summer dress, with a sweater draped over her shoulders to ward off any chill in the air. Their relationship has become a point of interest for fans and media alike, as Samantha, who is 34, is seventeen years younger than the 55-year-old presenter. Beyond their romantic bond, they share a professional connection on the CBeebies show where Samantha portrays Tootsie, the best friend of Justins famous character.

The couple currently resides together in a luxurious six-bedroom farmhouse located in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, valued at approximately 2.5 million pounds. Sources close to the couple suggest that the farm serves as a sanctuary for them, providing a peaceful escape from the pressures of the entertainment industry. Friends of the pair are reportedly thrilled that Justin has finally found a partner who complements his life and personality.

Despite the age difference, insiders insist that it is a non-issue for the couple, who are said to be madly in love. For many years, Justin has been open about the challenges of balancing a high-profile career with his personal life. He previously confessed that his dedication to work had made it difficult to find a long-term partner. As a self-described workaholic, he spent countless hours filming various hit series such as Something Special, Justins House, and Gigglebiz.

This intense professional commitment often left him feeling isolated, leading him to admit in past interviews that he had been single for a significant period. However, he always maintained a strong desire to settle down and start a family. Justin has expressed a longing for children, noting that he needed to find someone who shared his love for kids to build a future with. It appears that in Samantha, he has found the person who fits this vision perfectly.

Their bond has blossomed over the past year, and the couple often shares glimpses of their domestic bliss, albeit subtly. While Samantha generally avoids tagging Justin directly in her social media posts, she frequently shares photographs of their shared home and refers to him affectionately as her partner. One particularly charming anecdote shared on Instagram involved the couple hatching their own chickens.

Samantha revealed that after noticing fertilized eggs from a local honesty box, they decided to use an old incubator Justin happened to own. This hobby highlights the rustic and grounded lifestyle they have cultivated together at their Oxfordshire estate. In a humorous twist of public perception, the news of Justins personal happiness contrasts with some of the lighter, more critical jokes from other public figures.

Former football star Wayne Rooney once jokingly attributed his decision to undergo a vasectomy to the repetitive nature of watching Mr Tumble. During an episode of The Wayne Rooney Show, the Manchester United legend confessed that he could not bear watching the childrens program a fifth time with his four children—Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass.

While Rooney expressed a playful hatred for the character, the reality remains that Justin Fletcher is a cornerstone of childrens television, and his current relationship with Samantha Dorrance marks a new, joyful chapter in his life. The couple continues to balance their professional collaborations on stage with a private life filled with love and domestic tranquility





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