Justin Fields Open to Returning to Steelers, But Wants Clear Path to Starting Job

He could opt to explore free agency, gauging his market value with other teams, or he and the Steelers could reach a new agreement before the free agency period begins. However, Fields has made one key stipulation: he wants a clear path to the starting quarterback position.He expressed his desire for a guaranteed starting role after being benched last year in favor of Russell Wilson, despite Fields' impressive 4-2 record while filling in for the injured Wilson. 'This one's complicated because I do know there's some sentiment in the building for bringing back Justin Fields,' Fowler stated on SportsCenter. 'Both sides, Fields and the Steelers, are certainly open to a potential reunion. Fields wants a realistic shot to start. He wants a clear path to be the guy for a full season, which he was not last year.' During his six-game run as the starter last year, Fields threw for 10 touchdowns, leaving the Steelers with confidence in his potential as a reliable option. Head coach Mike Tomlin ultimately chose to switch to Russell Wilson, who finished the season as the starter with a 6-5 record. While the Steelers will likely consider all options, they reportedly favor retaining Fields over Wilson. They are also keeping an eye on potential external options but have made it clear that their top priority is re-signing one of the quarterbacks they had in 2024. And it appears that Fields might be their answer





