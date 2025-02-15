Justin Fields' Maturity and Performance Impress League Ahead of Free Agency

Justin Fields, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, is entering free agency for the first time in his career. Despite limited playing time this season, Fields' maturity and on-field performance have impressed league observers. He is expected to have a strong market with the Steelers among the teams interested in retaining him. Experts highlight Fields' positive attitude and his ability to contribute both through passing and running.

Published: Feb. 14, 2025, 4:06 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields talks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)Yet, he never got another chance, and now, he is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career.

So, where does Fields go from here? Well, he is expected to have a lush free-agent market, with the Steelers being one of the teams hoping to sign him. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco says people around the league were impressed by Fields' maturity this season even after he went back to the bench. 'I think he’s intriguing. He’s only 26. The age is right. He’s also flashed last year at times when he played for the Steelers. I thought he did some really good things. When they put him in packages later in the season, he did some really good things. He never complained. He could’ve complained; he could’ve moaned and groaned about putting the old man in instead of letting him play quarterback, but he didn’t. A lot of people around the league I talked to were impressed by the way he handled the whole situation,” Prisco said. Fields' stats were not eye-popping in terms of his counting stats, but he did take care of the football. Fields threw just one interception and combined ten touchdowns on the ground and through the air. That, paired with the professionalism showcased after Wilson took over the starting role, has given a lot of people around the league some hope that Fields could be the next player to turn his fortunes around and become something.





PennLive / 🏆 463. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

JUSTIN FIELDS STEELERS FREE AGENCY NFL QUARTERBACK

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Steelers Likely to Retain Justin Fields as Starter for 2025 SeasonThe Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly prioritizing retaining quarterback Justin Fields for the 2025 season. While other veteran free agents like Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins are available, the Steelers seem more inclined to give Fields another chance as their starting quarterback. Fields showed promise during his stint with the Steelers, exceeding his performance with the Chicago Bears. However, his play dipped towards the end of his tenure as starter. The Steelers are now hoping that Fields can continue his development and become a consistent leader for the team.

Read more »

Pittsburgh Steelers likely to make Justin Fields starting QB in 2025, insider saysJustin Fields very well may be the Steelers' starter in 2025.

Read more »

Justin Fields Free Agency: Steelers QB Could Have Multiple SuitorsPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields, who returned to the starting role after a stint with the New York Jets in 2024, could be a hot commodity in free agency. While a return to Pittsburgh is possible, other teams like the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants are also reportedly interested in Fields as a potential solution to their quarterback needs. Fields showed improvement in 2024, particularly in reducing turnovers, and his performance has caught the attention of several NFL teams.

Read more »

All signs point toward Justin Fields returning to Pittsburgh SteelersThe Pittsburgh Steelers are leaning towards Justin Fields as the starting quarterback in 2025.

Read more »

Steelers Face Tough QB Decision: Wilson or Fields?The Pittsburgh Steelers are grappling with a crucial decision regarding their quarterbacks as the offseason approaches. Team insiders reveal a split within the organization on whether to retain Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. While rumors suggest Wilson may seek a new start, Fields's strong performance in the first half of the 2024 season has made him a contender. The Steelers have begun preliminary talks with both quarterbacks, but no final decision has been made.

Read more »

Justin Fields adds intrigue to otherwise uninspiring crop of potential Giants bridge QBsWhat if the Giants’ next quarterback is somebody they let slip away four years ago?

Read more »