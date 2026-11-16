Justin Chon shares a nostalgic Twilight clip to congratulate Robert Pattinson on his casting as the new James Bond. The actor references their shared history in the vampire saga.

Actor Justin Chon has responded to the announcement that Robert Pattinson has been cast as the new James Bond with a humorous video tribute referencing their past work together in the Twilight franchise. Chon, who is currently 45 years old, took to his Instagram platform on Monday to share the clip just hours after The Batman star was officially revealed as the new 007. The actor, who starred alongside Pattinson, who is 40, in five Twilight films, shared a funny video that immediately connected the new role to their shared cinematic history.

Chon Uses Twilight Nostalgia for Tribute

The video posted by Chon opens with a modern-day shot of the actor shrugging with the text 'Not saying I predicted this but....' overlaid on the screen. The clip then transitions to a scene from the original 2008 Twilight film, showing Chon's character, Eric Yorkie, handing out flyers for the school prom. In that scene, he remarks about 'Gambling, tuxedos, and Bond. James Bond,' which serves as a direct reference to the tuxedos worn by the Cullen family, who are vampires known for their formal attire and wealth.

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The nostalgic video cuts to footage of Pattinson in his role as Edward Cullen, where he hops out of his car and opens the door for his love interest, Bella Swan, portrayed by Kristen Stewart. Stewart was Pattinson's real-life partner during the filming of the Twilight series. Chon captioned the funny clip with 'Huge congrats to Robert Pattinson!!! P.s. The Twilight cinematic universe was ahead of its time,' highlighting the unexpected connection between the vampire saga and the new spy role.

Pattinson Accepts the Role of 007

Robert Pattinson has officially accepted the role of James Bond, which he described as 'the honour of a lifetime' in a statement released shortly after the news broke. The 007 account on Instagram announced the casting on Monday by posting a picture of the British actor holding a gun, with the post simply captioned: 'Robert Pattinson is James Bond.' Pattinson expressed his deep gratitude to the production team, including Denis Villeneuve, Amy Pascal, David Heyman, and Tanya Seghatchian at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in him.

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He stated, 'James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.' Pattinson's casting marks a significant shift for the franchise, as he follows Daniel Craig, who starred as the iconic spy for over a decade and a half from 2005 to 2021. Craig appeared in five films: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die.

The History of James Bond Casting

Pattinson will be the eighth actor to portray the legendary spy in the 64-year history of the film franchise. Before Craig, Pierce Brosnan played the role for over a decade from 1994 to 2004, starring in four films: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. Timothy Dalton also portrayed Bond from 1986 to 1994, appearing in two films: The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill.

Roger Moore holds the record for the longest tenure as the secret agent, portraying Bond from 1972 to 1985 in seven films including Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, and A View to a Kill. Pattinson was only considered for the role the week before the announcement, with Jack Lowden and Callum Turner previously said to be at the top of the shortlist. Rising to fame as the vampire Edward Cullen, Pattinson has since taken on mega-star roles including playing the latest Batman and starring in The Odyssey this year.