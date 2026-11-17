Robert Pattinson is named the eighth James Bond. Former Twilight co-star Justin Chon shared a viral video revealing he anticipated the casting announcement on Monday.

Robert Pattinson shocked the global film community when he was officially announced as the new James Bond on Monday, yet his former Twilight co-star Justin Chon appeared entirely unfazed by the revelation. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram just hours after the 007 account posted the news, sharing a humorous video that suggested he had foreseen the casting decision nearly two decades ago.

Chon Video Predicts Pattinson Bond Role

Chon posted a clip that began with him shrugging in his modern-day appearance with the caption 'Not saying I predicted this but....' The video then cut to a scene from the original 2008 Twilight film where his character, Eric Yorkie, hands out flyers for prom. As the clip plays, Chon says 'Gambling, tuxedos, and Bond. James Bond,' before cutting to footage of Pattinson as Edward Cullen hopping out of a car to open the door for Bella Swan.

Also read Robert Pattinson Named New James Bond After Viral Twilight Connection

The former Twilight Saga actor captioned the humorous content with 'Huge congrats to Robert Pattinson!!! P.s. The Twilight cinematic universe was ahead of its time.' Chon and Pattinson starred together in all five films of the franchise, including Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon in 2009, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in 2010, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 in 2011, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in 2012.

Pattinson Accepts James Bond Mandate

Robert Pattinson, 40, called the role of James Bond 'the honour of a lifetime' shortly after the official announcement was made by the 007 Instagram account on Monday. The post featured a picture of the British actor holding a gun with the simple caption 'Robert Pattinson is James Bond.' Pattinson expressed deep gratitude to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in him.

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The actor stated that he is deeply grateful for the opportunity and described the role as a dream come true. He emphasized his excitement about the partnership and the work ahead with the fantastic team, noting that being entrusted with the legendary character of 007 is an understatement of his feelings. This marks a significant career milestone for the actor, who previously played Batman and starred in The Odyssey this year.

Eighth Actor Joins Sixty-Four Year Franchise

Pattinson will follow Daniel Craig and become the eighth actor to portray the iconic spy in the 64-year history of the film franchise. Craig, now 58, starred in the role for over a decade and a half from 2005 to 2021, appearing in Casino Royale in 2006, Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012, Spectre in 2015, and No Time to Die in 2021. His tenure concluded after more than fifteen years as the definitive 007.

Before Craig, the sixth actor to portray the character was Pierce Brosnan, who held the mantle for over a decade from 1994 to 2004. Brosnan starred in four films: GoldenEye in 1995, Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997, The World is Not Enough in 1999, and Die Another Day in 2002. His predecessor Timothy Dalton played the role from 1986 to 1994, starring in only two films: The Living Daylights in 1987 and Licence to Kill in 1989.

Predecessors and Casting Shortlist Context

Robert Pattinson is the latest in a long line of distinguished actors to take on the spy role. Roger Moore portrayed Bond from 1972 to 1985, starring in seven films during that time, including Live and Let Die in 1973, The Man with the Golden Gun in 1974, The Spy Who Loved Me in 1977, Moonraker in 1979, For Your Eyes Only in 1981, Octopussy in 1983, and A View to a Kill in 1985.

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Pattinson's name only came into the mix the week before the announcement, with Jack Lowden and Callum Turner previously said to be at the top of the shortlist to soon take over from Daniel Craig. The casting process had also mentioned a 'mystery actor' as a top contender for the role. The Twilight Saga originally centered around the forbidden love between a human teenager, Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, and a 104-year-old vampire, Edward Cullen, portrayed by Pattinson. Their love triangle also involved werewolf Jacob Black, portrayed by Taylor Lautner, who was pictured with Chon in Los Angeles in November 2008.