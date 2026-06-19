Justin Cary, Bassist for Sixpence None the Richer, Dies After Stroke

Justin Cary, beloved bassist known for his work with Sixpence None the Richer and other major artists, passed away following a serious stroke. The music community mourns the loss of the talented musician.

Justin Cary passed away on Thursday, June 18, after recently suffering a serious stroke, as confirmed by former Sixpence None the Richer bandmates and a statement on a GoFundMe page.

He was receiving treatment at Albany Medical Center in New York. The band's singer, Leigh Nash, expressed deep grief alongside throwback photos, calling Cary irreplaceable and asking fans to keep his wife Linda in their thoughts. She described him as brilliant, professional, humorous, and tough. A GoFundMe statement noted that Cary passed peacefully with Linda by his side and requested continued prayers.

Cary had joined Sixpence None the Richer in 1997, replacing bassist J.J. Plasencio, and played on their self-titled album that featured the global hit "Kiss me.

" The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2000. Beyond Sixpence, Cary was a sought-after bassist, touring and recording with artists such as Counting Crows, Jennifer Knapp, and Lee Brice, showcasing his versatility and professionalism throughout his career. His death marks the loss of a respected musician whose contributions spanned decades and genres





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Justin Cary Sixpence None The Richer Kiss Me Stroke Death Bassist Leigh Nash Counting Crows Jennifer Knapp Lee Brice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jets are favorites to gamble on disgraced QB Brendan Sorsby in NFL Supplemental DraftThe favorite to land the Brendan Sorsby circus is none other than the New York Jets.

Read more »

Justin Cary, Sixpence None the Richer's Bassist, Dead at 50Justin Cary, the bassist for Sixpence None the Richer, died at the age of 50 Thursday, days after suffering a stroke.

Read more »

Sixpence None the Richer bassist Justin Cary dead at 50Justin Cary, the bassist for Sixpence None the Richer, died on Thursday just days after suffering a stroke, the band confirmed. He was 50 years old.

Read more »

Sixpence None the Richer Star Dead at 50The band’s longtime bassist was left in intensive care after suffering a stroke.

Read more »