Justin Bieber Spotted Getting Breakfast Alone in Los Angeles, Hailey Bieber Shares Photos from South Korea Trip

Justin Bieber was seen getting breakfast by himself in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, while his wife Hailey Bieber shared photos from her recent trip to South Korea.

Justin Bieber was spotted getting breakfast by himself in Los Angeles on Sunday morning. The 32-year-old pop star, who was recently seen getting food with wife Hailey Bieber and friend Kendall Jenner, opted for a quirky look, wearing baggy dark grey lounge pants and slipper-inspired green slides.

The SKYLRK designer added a boxy, crew neck, white sweater and black leather bomber jacket. His outfit also included a pale pink beanie hat and sporty sunglasses.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Hailey was busy posting photos on Instagram from her recent trip to South Korea. The beauty, who has since returned to the states, gave her nearly 60 million followers an intimate look at her time overseas. Justin Bieber, 32, was spotted getting breakfast by himself in Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, his 29-year-old wife Hailey was busy posting photos on Instagram from her recent trip to South Korea. The model enjoyed drinks with friends at Redrock Roast and Brew, and showed off her casual fashion looks. In multiple photos she wore tailored black trousers with black thong sandals. One snapshot showed the entrepreneur posing in front of a floor-to-ceiling window with the city on display behind her.

She wore a white cropped shirt and yellow jacket, adding sleek black sunglasses. There were also shots of Hailey at a convenience store as she checked out the specialty cookies while wearing a netted black top and black baseball cap. Justin and the Rhode skincare founder are at the height of their careers - the former recently made history as the highest paid Coachella headliner, and the latter sold her business for $1 billion one year ago.

And Hailey's skincare range was recently named one of Time's Most Influential Companies on a list of 100. In the accompanying article she revealed she intends to grow her business empire.

'I'm an entrepreneur at the end of the day. I want to expand in business and I want to be able to do more things - but I’m definitely not in a rush,' she said. The pop star opted for a quirky look, wearing baggy dark grey lounge pants and slipper-inspired green slides. The model enjoyed a drink at Redrock Roast and Brew.

She also showed off her casual fashion looks. There were also shots of Hailey at a convenience store as she checked out the specialty cookies while wearing a netted black top and black baseball cap. The star snapped a selfie during a coffee run. Hailey used her front-facing camera to touch up her lipstick.

The Biebers have wielded their star power with back-to-back business collaborations. First, the husband and wife dropped a co-designed fashion collection under the performer's latest endeavor SKYLRK. And on April 13 the couple launched collaborative pimple patches via Rhode. The pair are parents to son Jack, who will turn two in August.

Justin and Hailey have maintained their son's privacy by never sharing photos of his face online. The protective mom previously told Vogue, 'We don’t take him to a lot of places. We don’t want anyone to.... I mean, you’ve just got to see how invasive it all is.

It feels mean to put a baby into that.

' She and Justin will celebrate their eight-year wedding anniversary in September





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Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber South Korea Redrock Roast And Brew Pimple Patches SKYLRK Rhode Skincare Fashion Collection Entrepreneur Collaborations Son Jack Privacy

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