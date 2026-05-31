Justin Bieber and Hailey Spotted Out Amid Reports of Playing Matchmaker for Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey were seen enjoying a night out in Los Angeles while reports suggest they may have played matchmaker for their friend Kendall Jenner and her rumored new flame, Jacob Elordi. The couple has been romantically linked since April and has been seen together on multiple occasions. Jenner is reportedly keeping her relationship with Elordi private due to her past high-profile relationships.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey were spotted out in Los Angeles, looking happy and casual as they enjoyed a night out at Escuela Taqueria. The couple, who have been married since 2018 and have a one-year-old son, Jack, seemed to be in high spirits.

Bieber was seen wearing a white graphic T-shirt, green basketball shorts, and chunky sneakers, while Hailey modeled a white long-sleeved shirt and slim-framed sunnies. They were seen dropping off one of their luxury vehicles at the restaurant's valet.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Biebers may have played matchmaker for their friend Kendall Jenner and her rumored new flame, Jacob Elordi. The couple has been romantically linked since they were spotted making out at Bieber's Coachella afterparty in mid-April. They have since been seen on a double date with Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, and also spent time together at the San Ysidro Ranch hotel in Santa Barbara over the Memorial Day weekend.

An insider told PageSix that Jenner wants to keep her relationship with Elordi private, as she has had high-profile relationships in the past that ended complicatedly. Jenner was reportedly 'charmed' by Elordi at Justin's post-festival bash last month and was described as 'super chill, super to herself and laid back.

' Despite Elordi's problematic character in Euphoria, Jenner is said to be attracted to his grounded nature and work ethic, which is similar to her own modeling career





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