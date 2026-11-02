Justin Baldoni Sells Culver City Home Amid Legal Battle With Blake Lively

Director Justin Baldoni sold his Culver City residence for a profit during his legal dispute with co-star Blake Lively, relocating his family to Nashville, Tennessee.

Director Justin Baldoni has officially removed his Culver City, California, residence from the real estate market, a move that coincides with his ongoing legal proceedings involving fellow actor Blake Lively. The transaction marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in the filmmaker's property portfolio, occurring as the director navigates a high-profile public dispute with his co-star.

Real Estate Transaction Details

The director sold his three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Culver City, California, in August, according to exclusive reporting from Page Six. The property, originally constructed in 1952, sits on a 5,736 square-foot lot and includes features such as a swimming pool, wood-vaulted ceilings, and modernized finishes.

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Baldoni originally purchased the fixer-upper in 2017 for $1,040,000. Following extensive renovations, the property was sold for approximately $1,000,000 in profit. The sale reflects a successful return on investment for the director, who had previously documented the transformative work done to the interior.

Renovation History and Design

In 2020, Baldoni shared updates with fans via Instagram regarding the three-year process of renovating the residence. He described the effort as spending three years Feng Shui-ing the house, emphasizing the emotional investment placed into the renovation project.

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The director expressed deep affection for the property, stating that the immense love poured into the home made it a labor of love that defied belief. He had previously planned to share before and after visuals of the transformation to highlight the stark contrast between the original fixer-upper and the final result.

Family Relocation to Tennessee

Baldoni, who is 42 years old and known for his role in Jane the Virgin, has not completely severed ties with California real estate. He retains ownership of a five-bedroom Spanish-style estate in Ojai, which he listed for $8,880,000 in April before the listing was withdrawn last month.

However, the director, his wife Emily Baldoni, and their children relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, in January. The family acquired a new home in Nashville for $3.4 million, signaling a permanent shift in their primary residence away from the West Coast.

Context of Legal Dispute

This real estate activity occurs against the backdrop of a bitter legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively regarding the film It Ends With Us. The director distanced himself from Hollywood during this period, choosing to base his operations in Tennessee rather than remaining in the entertainment industry hub.

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Internal sources have described the family as incredibly resilient and grounded despite the difficulties of the current situation. The move to Nashville is viewed as a strategic decision to provide a fresh start for Justin and Emily Baldoni while the legal matters are resolved.