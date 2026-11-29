Tennessee has been looking good against rival Vanderbilt, even without star running back De'Sean Bishop. A big part of this was becuase of the production of Jus

Nov 28, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Justin Baker runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBaker hasn't had a carry since the Auburn game, but the Vols have been calling for him a lot in Nashville. Nov 28, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Justin Baker makes a catch during pre-game warmups against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This was until he went down with an injury in the third quarter of the contest after getting hit hard, immediately heading to the medical tent. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.