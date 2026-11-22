Justice Sonia Sotomayor told an audience in Philadelphia on Friday that she could support term limits for members of the Supreme Court, treading into a debate that may pick up steam when Democrats take control of Congress next year.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor told an audience in Philadelphia on Friday that she could support term limits for members of the Supreme Court, treading into a debate that may pick up steam when Democrats take control of Congress next year.

Sotomayor, the court’s senior liberal justice, noted that many other nations have managed to keep politics out of their judiciaries without lifetime appointments. After telling an audience that she wouldn’t offer an opinion on the idea, she then hinted that she was open to supporting the idea.

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“As with everything else in life, I wouldn’t be unhappy with term limits,” Sotomayor said at an event hosted by the American Philosophical Society. Related article Coins handed out during a Federalist Society meeting celebrating recent conservative victories at the US Supreme Court. After blue wave, Federalist Society is ready to move on from Trump 6 min read The discussion around proposed structural changes at the Supreme Court has resurfaced after the Democratic rout in the midterm election.

Much of that debate has come from conservatives warning against ideas that have existed for years. Justice Samuel Alito, for instance, has repeatedly stressed the importance of an independent judiciary since the election, without getting into details about proposals. Sotomayor noted in Philadelphia that term limits were an idea “being kicked around very actively.

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” Term limits for justices receive healthy support in public opinion polling, though many Republicans view any change to the Supreme Court’s structure as an effort to undermine the judiciary’s independence. Even with Democratic control next year, it’s unlikely such a measure would clear the Senate or win support from President Donald Trump. It’s also far from clear whether Congress could impose term limits by enacting a law, or whether such a move would require a far-harder-to-achieve constitutional amendment.

“Even though poll after poll shows that most liberals and most conservatives support Supreme Court term limits, I don’t believe a majority of the current justices do, so it’s heartening to hear that Justice Sotomayor appears open to them,” said Gabe Roth, who leads the Supreme Court watchdog Fix the Court. “After all,” Roth said, “no one in a democracy should serve for 30 or 35 years, as has become the norm, in a position of such power — especially given the unbridled authority the Supreme Court has arrogated to itself this century.

” Sotomayor’s remarks appeared to go beyond what she said during an appearance at the University of Zurich in 2024 in which she openly weighed the idea. During that appearance, according to audio posted by Roth’s group, Sotomayor said the proposal would keep the ideological balance of the court from being “skewed for too long.

” Related article The U.S. Supreme Court on June 25, 2026 Supreme Court to decide if Trump may bar most asylum claims at the southern border 2 min read But then she also suggested that federal judges are promised the job for life and “that can’t be taken away constitutionally. ” Much of Sotomayor’s remarks on Friday were focused on looking back at recent high-profile decisions from the court, including on birthright citizenship and presidential immunity.

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US Circuit Judge David Tatel, who took senior status in 2022, asked Sotomayor if the high court had lost something because most of its justices had taken similar professional paths to the bench.

“For sure,” Sotomayor said. “They’ve forgotten that at the center of every case is people. ”