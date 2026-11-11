Justice Secretary Acknowledges Shortfalls in Prisoner Tagging as Early Release Continues

Alex Norris admits electronic tagging rates are below target as thousands of prisoners are freed early under Labour's scheme, raising concerns over public safety and victim protection.

On Tuesday, Justice Secretary Alex Norris admitted to the Lords' justice committee that electronic tagging of early‑release prisoners is behind schedule, a shortfall that critics say could leave dangerous offenders unmonitored. The admission came as Labour's controversial early release programme freed 650 inmates in a single wave, pushing the total number of released prisoners to around 4,500.

Tagging Shortfalls and Committee Concerns

During the hearing, Norris told peers that the proportion of released inmates fitted with GPS or radio‑frequency tags was not where the department wanted to be. He added that the tagging order is only as effective as the physical placement of a tag on a leg and that performance in this area is improving, but "is not where we want it to be."

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Parliamentary peers, led by Tory Baroness Buscombe, a qualified barrister, warned that many convicts were "disappearing into the ether" because they were released without tags. Buscombe cited a recent report that found inmates often receive tag appointments days or weeks after walking free, with some absconding before the device is fitted. She also highlighted that foreign nationals without deportation papers could return to organized crime rings if not properly monitored.

Early Release Numbers and Delays

Labour's scheme, designed to tackle prison overcrowding, has released inmates who have served as little as one‑third of their sentences, including those convicted of affray, burglary, domestic abuse and stalking. The chief aim is to keep the public safe by allowing authorities to monitor released prisoners in the community. However, a September report by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Probation found that only 55 percent of electronic tags were fitted on time, with one in ten inmates waiting up to five months for a device.

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These delays risk putting victims in England and Wales at risk, as tags alert probation officers when prisoners breach release terms such as curfews or geographic restrictions. The report noted that nearly half of the tags used to track offenders' movements were not fitted in a timely manner.

Stakeholder Positions on the Pilot Scheme

Baroness Buscombe criticised the "pilot scheme" that attempts to fit all tags before inmates leave prison, calling it extraordinary given that many prisoners are still released without the device. She questioned why the scheme exists at all and demanded assurances that all future licence releases will include pre‑departure tagging.

In response, Norris acknowledged the need for greater consistency and stated that the Department is working to increase the number of pre‑departure tags. He also promised that the system would become more robust, but emphasised that achieving the target will take time and coordination with local probation teams.

Implications for Public Safety and Victims

The gaps in tagging raise significant concerns for public safety, as untagged offenders could potentially defect to other criminal gangs or commit repeat offences without immediate oversight. Victims of the released prisoners, particularly those from domestic violence cases, may feel vulnerable if offenders can evade detection.

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The Labour government plans to release the final tranche of the most serious offenders-those imprisoned for more than 12 years-on June 8, next year. It remains unclear whether the tagging process will improve sufficiently before this date. For the time being, the debate continues over balancing prison overcrowding relief with the imperative to protect communities and uphold the rights of victims.