French electronic duo Justice confirms their score for Grand Theft Auto VI. Review their discography including Hyperdrama and Cross as they prepare for the 2026 soundtrack release.

French electronic duo Justice is preparing to release their original score for the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI. The duo, consisting of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay, formed in Paris in 2003 and have since become leading figures in the French electronic scene. Their next major project follows the success of their 2024 studio album Hyperdrama and builds upon their legacy of blending house, disco, and funk with distorted synthesizers. The group recently won their third Grammy Award, including Best Dance/Electronic Recording in 2025 for the track Neverender, a collaboration with Tame Impala.

Justice Grand Theft Auto VI Soundtrack Details

Justice has already released two singles from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI score: Pusher featuring Gesaffelstein and Flower in a Hurricane. The latter features Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. Flower in a Hurricane accompanied the game trailer and offers a preview of the original score. The duo described their bold and sweeping electronic sound as having a cinematic quality that suits the high-octane gameplay and over-the-top scenarios of the game. The full Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack is scheduled for release in 2026.

Also read GTA V and RDR2 Leaving PS Plus November 17

Analysis of Hyperdrama and Cross Albums

Justice has released four studio albums, starting with 2007's Cross and continuing with 2024's Hyperdrama. Waters of Nazareth, the first original single from Cross, was released in 2005. It established their signature blend of coarse electronics, rock-like force, and dance floor grooves. The track features a heavy distorted riff with harsh bass and bombastic drums. Beneath this gritty exterior lies a funky groove and mournful organ tones that create an almost church-like atmosphere. The combination of aggression, rhythm, and unexpected beauty makes it a defining track for the duo.

Hyperdrama Tracks Generator and Mannequin Love

Generator is a hard-hitting track from the 2024 album Hyperdrama. It combines abrasive electronics against disco grooves and sweeping live strings. Grinding synths, distorted bass, and pounding drums give way to a lush disco passage. This brings cinematic grandeur to the arrangement while keeping the instrumental unpredictable. Filter sweeps heighten the tension and make the explosive transitions more striking. Mannequin Love from the same album features The Flints. Their poppy vocals bring a dreamy, romantic quality to Justice's dense, layered production. Shimmering synthesizers and an upbeat bass groove give the track a disco pulse.

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Evolution from Simian Remix to Current Success

Justice broke through to the masses with their remix of Manchester rockers Simian. The remix became the club anthem We Are Your Friends. Over the years, the acclaimed group has maintained a distinctive sound that blends progressive rock elements with electronic music. Their ability to balance brute force, melodic detail, and dramatic changes has made them influential in the industry. Flower in a Hurricane marks their third collaboration with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala. Previous collaborations include One Night/All Night and the Grammy-winning Neverender. These projects highlight their versatility and enduring relevance in modern electronic music.

Looking Ahead to 2026 Game Release

The upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI release will mark a significant moment in Justice's career. The duo continues to innovate by mixing electronic production with psychedelic pop, R&B vocals, and rock guitar. This approach creates an Eighties-inspired atmosphere suited to the colorful setting of Vice City. SZA adds soulful warmth to the mix while King Gizzard brings a psychedelic edge. These contrasting styles give the soundtrack a retro character and cinematic sweep. Justice's score will complement the neon setting of the game while retaining their forceful rhythms. The release is anticipated to be a major cultural event for both gaming and music fans.