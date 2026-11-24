Justice League Unlimited #28 confirms Batman's return to Hellbat armor as the League shifts its war to New Genesis in a five-part storyline against Darkseid's threat.

The latest cover for Justice League Unlimited #28 confirms Batman's return to the Hellbat armor, giving comic book fans an early look at a major new direction for the DC series. According to the source, this issue serves as part one of a five-part plotline in which the members of the Justice League shift the battlefield to New Genesis.

The synopsis frames the conflict around Darkseid's coming threat. To save the Earth, the League must move the fight to New Genesis, once home to the New Gods, which is now overrun with tens of thousands of deadly alien invaders serving an unknown master of incalculable power.

Also read Imperiex Returns in Justice League Unlimited #28 to Threaten DC Universe

How the Hellbat Armor Works for Batman

Bruce Wayne's Hellbat armor is a Justice League-built battlesuit that enhances his power and grants him superhuman strength and speed. The suit is designed to make the wearer far stronger and faster than he would be without it.

The armor also grants Wayne the ability to fly, because its cape can transform into wings. The source adds that the strength and durability he gains from the suit are so immense that he can even combat cosmic threats.

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The Hellbat armor is built with shifting nanotech and can reform around the wearer. It can morph into weapons or shields, and it can reassemble after taking heavy damage. The suit can also be operated and controlled via the user's voice.

The enhanced suit provides a built-in invisibility feature as well, adding a stealth capability to its combat and flight abilities.

Hellbat Armor Risks to Bruce Wayne's Health

Prolonged use of the Hellbat armor can deplete Bruce Wayne's metabolism and even prove fatal, according to the source. The danger comes from how the suit is powered.

The Hellbat armor draws energy from the wearer's body rather than operating independently of him. That design ties the suit's power directly to the physical condition of its user, which is why extended use carries such a serious personal cost.

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The source does not detail how quickly this depletion occurs or what limits apply to use, so those specifics are not available from the reporting. What is clear is that the risk is presented as serious enough to be fatal.

What the Five-Part Justice League Storyline Means

Justice League Unlimited #28 is positioned as the opening chapter of a five-part arc that moves the League's fight to New Genesis. The synopsis describes this move as necessary to save Earth from Darkseid's coming threat.

The synopsis states that the League faces tens of thousands of deadly alien invaders with little hope of victory. It says the League has no choice but to wage war on a scale so vast that there will be losses that change the DC Universe.

The source does not identify which characters will be affected by those losses. For readers, the combination of Batman's return to the Hellbat armor, the armor's personal risks, and a war of this scale suggests the storyline will test both the suit and the League as a whole.