Justice League Unlimited #25 Will Tie Dreamer To The Absolute Universe

Justice League Unlimited #25 reveals DC K.O. secrets and ties Dreamer to the DC Comics Absolute Universe (Spoilers)

Justice League Unlimited #25 spoilers tease the long-awaited reveal of DC K.O. tournament visions in the All In saga. Dreamer becomes the key fugitive precog, with Justice League Unlimited #25 positioning her as an unlikely savior.

The issue appears to connect Dreamer to Darkseid’s Legion and the Absolute Universe’s Legion of Super-Heroes.is out in a couple of weeks, for the 25th of November, so the ads are out in this week's comic books, with some cover additions to draw focus to it. Firstly, there's the DC K.O. logo on the cover, as the visions of the Justice Leaguers were granted as a result of the K.O. tournament, which has been fueling thestorylines since.

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But also now promising to reveal Dreamer's connection to the Legion of Darkseid and the Legion of Super Heroes of the Absolute Universe, described in the solicitation merely as an"unlikely saviour" from Nicole Maines and Fico Ossio. Looks like there may be more, much more, to be revealed… and promising the"biggest anniversary event in the All In saga.

" Two weeks to go, folks! A VISION OF CRISIS! The All In saga reaches a new milestone as the post-K.O. tournament Visions are at last revealed! But first, the league must track down the one precog with enough power to unite this surge of power: the fugitive Dreamer!

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Will a new core team of the mightiest minds in the DCU be enough to face the future…or will this dream become a nightmare? It's the oversize 25th issue ofbrought to you by the team that started it all: Mark Waid and Dan Mora…plus Dreamer's journey to unlikely savior by GLAAD Media award-winning writer Nicole Maines and rising star artist Fico Ossio! Do not miss out on the biggest anniversary event in the All In saga!

$4.99 11/25/2026Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet.

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