Wally West faces the Justice League after using future vision to prevent crimes. Jon Kent, Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, and Red Tornado clash with The Flash in a critical comic book battle.

Wally West, widely recognized as the fastest member of the Justice League and the premier Scarlet Speedster, is currently engaged in a violent confrontation with four of his closest allies. The clash involves Jon Kent, Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, and Red Tornado, who have united to stop Wally from using a new, uncontrollable precognitive ability. This conflict occurs within the pages of The Flash #39, written by Ryan North with artwork by Gavin Guidry, and highlights a dramatic shift in the hero's behavior from savior to antagonist.

The Mechanism Of Precognitive Intervention

Over the last few months, Wally West has demonstrated a new ability to perceive the immediate future through flashes of insight. This power allows him to predict horrific incidents and prevent crimes before they occur in cities such as Central City, Metropolis, and Star City. Unlike his standard super speed, which includes vortex generation and time travel, this specific power has allowed him to intervene in events with absolute certainty. However, the constant use of this ability has led to ethical concerns among his peers regarding his methods and the scope of his interference in civilian lives.

Also read Superman Sidelined as Justice League Faces Darkseid Threat Amid Murder Frame-Up

Green Arrow's Opposition And Ethical Concerns

The conflict escalated when Green Arrow challenged Wally West for attempting to prevent all bad things from happening in Star City. Green Arrow explicitly compared the speedster's aggressive use of precognition to fascism, arguing that removing free will and choice from citizens is morally unacceptable. When Wally ignored these warnings, the situation worsened, prompting Green Arrow to order fellow superheroes to take The Flash down. This decision was made after previous interventions caused additional problems, leading to a direct confrontation in the Arrow-Cave.

Strategic Disadvantages Against League Allies

The battle in the Arrow-Cave presents significant threats to Wally West due to the diverse abilities of his opponents. Jon Kent possesses heat vision, freeze breath, and lightning generation, while Wonder Woman wields the Lasso of Truth and a projectile tiara. Martian Manhunter offers super strength, shape-shifting, intangibility, and telepathy, and Red Tornado, though a hologram, utilizes an android brain to calculate Wally's moves with near-perfect accuracy. Although Wally managed to neutralize Red Tornado by removing the hologram projector, the concentration required to maintain his guard leaves him vulnerable to counterattacks from the other heroes.

Advertisement

Physical Consequences And Power Removal

Red Tornado revealed a critical physical cost to Wally West's actions: the twenty-four seven use of the Speed Force is unintentionally creating wormholes within his pain receptors. This medical emergency contributed to Wally's initial willingness to stop his precognitive interventions. However, the peace was shattered when Green Arrow pulled out a special arrow designed to remove Flash's powers. This action forced Wally to reject the offer to relinquish his abilities, reigniting the battle and ensuring that the conflict would continue beyond the current issue.

Future Implications For The Scarlet Speedster

The resolution of this conflict brings severe consequences for Wally West. By the end of The Flash #39, he will lose his precognitive abilities. The solicitation for The Flash #40 confirms that Green Arrow's speed-sapping arrow will succeed, causing Wally to lose all of his remaining powers. This loss is particularly dangerous because Wally believes his prophetic visions foretold a threat that would endanger the survival of civilization itself. Without his powers, he must rely on his wife and superpowered children to help fix the impending disaster, a task that marks a significant departure from his usual solitary heroism.