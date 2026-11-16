Justice League and Villains Unite at Lobo Funeral in Comic Issue

In Lobo issue nine, DC Comics depicts a truce between Justice League heroes and villains like Darkseid to mourn the Main Man, parodying classic superhero funeral tropes.

The Justice League have temporarily set aside their lifelong enmities with the DC Universe's most dangerous supervillains to attend the memorial service of Lobo. This unusual gathering occurs in issue nine of the comic series Lobo, written by Skottie Young with artwork by Jorge Corona and Sarah Stern. The issue, titled Burial for a Bastich, features a scenario where the Main Man's heroic self-sacrifice has led to a cosmic dispute over his afterlife destination.

Lobo Death Triggers Enemy Truce

Lobo was killed in the previous arc known as The Last Death while attempting to stop the lethal Blood Garnet Lantern. Following his death, the Czarnian bounty hunter found himself rejected by both Heaven and Hell. Consequently, his spirit is now stuck haunting the cosmos as a ghost, forced to watch his own funeral proceedings from the afterlife realm.

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Looking down on the service, Lobo witnesses bitter enemies putting their differences aside to pay tribute to the fallen outlaw. The guest list includes notorious villains such as Darkseid, the Joker, Sinestro, Cheetah, and Captain Cold. These figures, typically associated with extreme cruelty or apathy, are depicted weeping openly at the graveside ceremony.

Dramatic Depiction of Villain Grief

The visual representation of villainous grief is highly stylized within the comic panel art. Notably, the tears shed by Darkseid are not organic liquids but are actually Omega Beams. These beams fall in their traditionally angular and asymmetric shape, maintaining the character's iconic visual identity even in a moment of supposed sorrow.

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Despite the dramatic imagery, the narrative suggests this scene is likely an exaggerated hallucination projected by Lobo. Throughout the creative run of Skottie Young and Jorge Corona, every battle, ally, and foe is warped into an over-the-top caricature when filtered through Lobo's massive ego and twisted worldview.

In reality, the attendees would likely react with indifference or celebration. Half of the people at the funeral would barely shed a tear, while the other half would almost certainly shrug off the Main Man's demise or throw a party to mark the occasion. Even allies like Aquaman, Mera, Nightwing, and Plastic Man would hardly be moved by his death.

Parodying DC Funeral Traditions

The event serves as a clear parody of one of DC Comics' oldest and most reliable crossover traditions. The gathering of the League's most famous members around a fellow hero's casket is a recurring image in the publisher's history. Landmark examples include Superman's emotional burial in Funeral for a Friend and Barry Allen's memorial service after Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Other significant tributes include Oliver Queen's service in Star City and Sue Dibny's tragic gathering in Identity Crisis. These events often feature heroes packing pews and standing silently in the rain, creating a sense of shared loss that defines the superhero genre.

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Subverting Heroic Tropes

Lobo's self-aggrandizing fantasy pokes fun at the heroes' melodramatic grief, which is almost always negated by the fallen friend's inevitable resurrection. The superhero funeral trope is part of a long list of classic visual tropes that writers and artists love to recreate and subvert for narrative effect.

Perhaps even more famous is the image of the Justice League lying defeated at the feet of their newest enemy. This pose is a staple cover used countless times to establish a villain or rebellious hero's power level above the team.

Similar recurring rituals include the solemn tribunal where Justice League heroes pose for a team photo. This is followed by the latest squad's first race towards the battlefield, with every member running or flying towards the reader. While repetitive, these tropes are so pervasive precisely because of how satisfying they are to see in print.