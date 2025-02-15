Justice Dept. Seeks to Dismiss Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The Justice Department under Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove has requested the dismissal of corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, sparking controversy and resignations within the department.

The Justice Department formally requested a court dismissal of corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday. The decision, led by Acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Emil Bove , faced fierce opposition from federal prosecutors in Manhattan, many of whom had originally brought the case. The filing follows a week of high-profile resignations within the Justice Department , including that of Danielle Sassoon , the interim U.S.

attorney in New York, and five senior officials in Washington. At least seven prosecutors chose to quit rather than comply with Bove's directive to drop the case.The case against Adams is politically charged, with prosecutors accusing the mayor of accepting more than $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and lavish travel perks from foreign nationals while campaigning for mayor. Adams pleaded not guilty to five federal bribery and corruption charges in September of 2024. Bove, who ordered the dismissal, cited Adams' importance to President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement strategy and the proximity of the case to the 2025 mayoral election. Prosecutors in Manhattan and Washington fiercely resisted, leading to at least seven resignations, including Danielle Sassoon, the interim U.S. attorney in Manhattan, and Hagan Scotten, a key prosecutor on the case. The Justice Department's three-page motion seeks to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning the charges could be revived after the election.Bove's move to abandon the case came after a meeting in Washington between Adams' lawyers and Justice Department officials, where the mayor's legal team allegedly offered a quid pro quo related to immigration enforcement in exchange for ending the prosecution. Sassoon detailed the meeting in her resignation letter, stating that the Justice Department should not be used as a bargaining tool for political leverage. Adams' lawyer, Alex Spiro, has denied any backroom deal, calling the allegation a 'total lie.' Trump has been openly critical of the case against Adams and has even suggested he would consider pardoning the Democratic mayor, fueling speculation that Adams' growing ties with Trump may have influenced the dismissal. On Friday morning, Adams appeared on Fox & Friends with Tom Homan, Trump's Border Czar, to talk about their plans to collaborate on immigration enforcement. During the discussion, Adams reiterated his support for going after 'dangerous people' on the streets of New York City, which he said he's been talking about since 2022





