US Justice Department Sues Lyft for $53 Million Over Disability Discrimination Allegations

The Justice Department has sued Lyft, alleging it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by routinely refusing service to passengers with disabilities. The lawsuit seeks $53 million in damages and a court order requiring policy changes and staff training.

The US Justice Department sued Lyft on Monday, accusing the ride-hailing giant of violating federal disability laws by routinely refusing to serve passengers with disabilities. The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, seeks $53 million in damages for riders who were allegedly wronged by the company and its drivers.

The government claims that Lyft and its drivers routinely refused service to people using stowable wheelchairs or traveling with service animals. The suit also accuses the company of imposing cancellation fees on denied passengers and charging higher fees and unnecessary surcharges to people with disabilities. These service denials affected hundreds, and likely thousands, of individuals across the United States.

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The department further alleged that Lyft failed to reasonably modify its policies to prevent discrimination and did not adequately train drivers and customer service representatives on their legal obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Justice Department asked the court to order Lyft to stop these practices, modify its policies, and implement proper training programs.

Lyft responded to the allegations by stating that it disagreed with the Justice Department's claims. A company spokesperson emphasized that discrimination has no place in the Lyft community and highlighted longstanding policies requiring drivers to accommodate riders with service animals or foldable mobility devices. Drivers who violate these policies face serious consequences, including permanent deactivation.

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The company noted that it cooperated with the Justice Department throughout its review process. Lyft pointed to a 2020 settlement where it resolved similar allegations regarding service denials for wheelchair users. That agreement required policy revisions and included payments to four passengers along with a $40,000 civil penalty.

Founded in 2012, Lyft has grown into one of the dominant ride-hailing companies in the US. The company recently announced that it expects to surpass 1 billion rides this year. This latest legal action marks a significant challenge to its operational practices and reputation as it continues to expand its market presence.

This lawsuit is part of a broader series of legal actions the federal government has taken against major ride-hailing services regarding Americans with Disabilities Act violations. Last year, the Justice Department sued Uber for similar behavior, seeking $125 million in damages for individuals who had previously submitted complaints. Uber also disputed those allegations at the time.