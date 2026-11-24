Consumer advocates warn that artificial intelligence is supercharging online scams. But to make scams look convincing, some criminals are adding a human touch.

It's all a ploy to make these fake romantic prospects seem more personal and convincing. Consumer advocates warn that AI is supercharging online scams. But to make scams look convincing, some criminals are adding a human touch.

Consumer advocates warn that artificial intelligence is supercharging online scams. But to make scams look convincing, some criminals are adding a human touch. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia is warning Americans that scammers are using real women as lures in crypto schemesAccording to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the scam organization will hire human models to portray women on social media or dating apps.

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The models then record generic videos or voice notes, saying things like "Goodnight babe" or "I miss you.

" The videos are sent to the victims and are used and reused from one target to another in order to convince them that these women are real. Of course, once the model has gained the victim's trust, the scammers persuade them to invest in fake crypto exchanges, draining away their money.

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It's another reminder to use caution when meeting people online - because a video message is no longer proof that someone is who they say they are.7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues..

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