Justice Department urges judge not to block ‘anti-weaponization’ fund that it says is already dead

A federal judge last week temporarily blocked the $1.8 billion fund from being used after a Jan. 6 prosecutor sued to block the Trump administration’s actions.

Ryan J. Reillyis “not going forward,” it still opposes the court taking any action to block the initiative on a more permanent basis. , Justice Department attorney Andrew Block and other DOJ representatives said that no money had been transferred to the fund and that no members of the five-person panel tasked with making decisions about distributing the funds had been appointed.

“This is a rare case that is simultaneously moot and premature,” they wrote. “One of the reasons Plaintiffs were forced to speculate so much about how the Fund would operate is because so little had happened when they sued. ”“No Members were appointed. No claims procedures were established.

No claims were formally submitted, received, adjudicated, granted, or denied,” they wrote. The fund was designed to compensate people who say they “suffered weaponization and lawfare.

” “The United States thus opposes Plaintiffs’ request for relief on justiciability and other grounds — not because the Fund will continue , but to protect the government’s institutional interests in the proper application of Article III limitations on judicial review,” the DOJ added.after Trump sued the government he controls in a lawsuit that included his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and their company. In the Friday court filing, the Justice Department wrote that Trump’s “lawsuits against the United States presented unique challenges” because he is chief executive, but that presidents “do not forfeit their legal rights.

”temporarily halted the Justice Department from taking action on the fundand others filed a lawsuit. Brinkema has set a hearing for June 12 to hear arguments on whether to block the fund for an extended period.

At least four other lawsuits are seeking to block the fund, including one filed by two officers who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6 and have called the pot of money ato give out taxpayer-funded settlements to Trump allies and potentially to Jan. 6 rioters, hundreds of whom have indicated they want payouts. The, which long predates the Trump administration, allows the federal government to make payments as part of settlements of lawsuits or claims against the U.S., and several Jan. 6 defendants have already made claims or filed lawsuits.

Stacey Young, who founded the group Justice Connection, a group supporting Justice Department employees and alumni, said the Trump administration could make payouts even if the $1.8 billion fund itself doesn’t move forward.

“Todd Blanche is pulling a bait and switch, telling lawmakers the anti-weaponization fund is dead while plotting other ways to pay Jan. 6 rioters,” Young said in a statement to NBC News. “The Judgment Fund is taxpayer money. Any money dispersed through that fund must adhere to the statute and be accountable to the taxpayer. We shouldn’t let our guard down based only on assurances meant to appease members of Congress.

” In response to a request for comment on Young’s statement, a Justice Department spokesperson reconfirmed that the Judgment Fund has always been available to anyone. If the “anti-weaponization” fund is resurrected, there are many Trump opponents who plan to flood the system with requests for compensation for the actions of the Trump administration.

Claire Douglass, a spokesperson for Manifest America, a public interest advocacy initiative, said the government should pay $2.3 billion to D.C. taxpayers for uncompensated funds, including “lost local productivity from mandatory federal jury service for January 6th cases. ” Her husband served on a federal jury for a case involving a Capitol riot defendant who was later pardoned by Trump alongside hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters.

“You’re being a citizen, you’re participating in democracy, this is how it’s supposed to work,” Douglass said of her husband’s service on a jury. “And then the slap in the face of a total and complete pardon. ”





NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump says he will nominate acting AG Todd Blanche to permanently lead Justice DepartmentPresident Trump announces plans to nominate acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to permanently lead the Department of Justice after Pam Bondi's firing.

Read more »

Justice Department announces Ohio fraud crackdown, charges 9 in $42 million schemeThe Justice Department on Thursday announced what it called unprecedented federal and state cooperation in Ohio to detect and prosecute fraud, unveiling new par

Read more »

House Committee Approves Renaming Defense Department to Department of War in 2027 NDAAThe Home Armed Services Committee has approved a provision to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War as part of the $1.15 trillion fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act. The measure, baCked by a Trump ally, would codify a name change previously pushed by former President Trump. The committee voted 44-12 after extensive debate. Supporters argue the shift strengthens deterrence, while opponents criticize it as costly and symbolic.

Read more »

Courts can’t stop Trump’s White House ballroom, Justice Department arguesThe Justice Department on Friday argued that the court system cannot stop the project and that Congress has already authorized it.

Read more »