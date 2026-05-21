Justice Department sues states over denial of ICE license plates

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against four Democratic-controlled states, alleging that the states' denial of license plates with confidential markings for immigration enforcement agents infringes on the Department of Justice's ability to enforce federal immigration law. The Attorney General Todd Blanche spoke about the urgency of resolving the issue and the department's anti-fraud efforts.

This news discusses a controversy surrounding the lack of disclosure for immigration enforcement agents, specifically the difficulty they face in obtaining license plates with confidential markings to conceal their identity.

The news points out that the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against four Democratic-controlled states, claiming that denying immigration agents access to these plates interferes with their ability to enforce federal immigration law. The Attorney General Todd Blanche discussed the department's anti-fraud efforts and emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue





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