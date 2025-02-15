Justice Department Seeks to Dismiss Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The Department of Justice is seeking to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, sparking controversy and resignations within the federal prosecutor's office in Manhattan. Acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Emil Bove has taken charge of the case, leading a team of lawyers that includes former Cleveland prosecutor Toni Bacon. The dismissal motion cites appearances of impropriety and potential interference with the mayor's reelection bid. However, three prosecutors involved in the case, including Hagan Scotten, have been suspended and one has resigned, criticizing Bove's handling of the situation.

A former assistant U.S. Attorney in Cleveland who prosecuted one of the broadest corruption scandals in Ohio history, Toni Bacon, is now involved in a case seeking to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Bacon, known for her work in putting Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora and former Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo behind bars, is acting chief of the Justice Department’s criminal division.

She is leading the charge to drop the case against Adams, which alleges that he accepted over $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and lavish travel perks from foreign nationals. The Department of Justice argues that the case against Adams was marred by appearances of impropriety and letting it proceed would interfere with the mayor’s reelection bid. However, the decision has sparked controversy. Three prosecutors involved in the case, including Hagan Scotten, were suspended with pay by Acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Emil Bove as he investigates their handling of the matter. Scotten subsequently resigned, accusing Bove of attempting to use the Justice Department's power to influence an elected official for policy objectives. Scotten believes that allowing the dismissal of charges in exchange for support on immigration policy sets a dangerous precedent and violates the laws and traditions of public service. Meanwhile, Adams has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, stating that he never offered any trade of his authority as mayor for an end to the case. The Justice Department filing for dismissal requires approval from a judge.





