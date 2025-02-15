Justice Department Seeks Dismissal of Case Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The Justice Department filed a motion to dismiss the case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, citing potential threats to public safety and national security if the proceedings continue. Adams pleaded not guilty to five charges, including bribery and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

A motion to dismiss the case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams was filed by the Justice Department on Friday evening. The motion, signed by both U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and Edward Sullivan of the Justice Department ’s Public Integrity Section, argues that the proceedings could hinder Adams's ability to govern, posing threats to public safety, national security, and federal immigration initiatives and policies.

Adams pleaded not guilty to five charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery, and receiving campaign contributions from foreign nationals, as well as wire fraud, solicitation of contributions from foreign nationals, and bribery. Judge Dale Ho of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York will ultimately decide whether to grant the Justice Department's request to dismiss the case. Adams took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday to assert his innocence, stating that he never offered or had anyone offer on his behalf a trade of his mayoral authority for an end to the case. He emphasized the need to move past this difficult episode to restore trust, allow New York to progress, and continue serving the city's residents.





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eric Adams Justice Department Dismissal Court Case New York City

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Justice Department had discussions about possibly dropping charges against NYC Mayor AdamsThe Justice Department has had discussions about the future of the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams -- including the possibility of dropping the case all together, sources familiar with the talks told ABC News.

Read more »

Justice Department discussing future of Mayor Eric Adams' case, including dropping altogether: SourcesEric Adams has been charged with corruption related to taking bribes.

Read more »

Justice Department Discusses Dropping Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor AdamsSenior Justice Department officials have reportedly discussed the possibility of dropping corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams with federal prosecutors in Manhattan. Adams was indicted on five counts of corruption, including bribery and campaign finance violations, in September and maintains his innocence. Discussions about dropping charges are unusual given that prosecutors recently revealed 'additional criminal conduct' by the mayor.

Read more »

Trump's Justice Department May Drop Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric AdamsThe Department of Justice under President Trump is reportedly considering dropping bribery charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The move comes after a meeting between DOJ officials and federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

Read more »

Justice Department Orders Drop of Charges Against New York Mayor Eric AdamsThe U.S. Department of Justice has instructed federal prosecutors to drop charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, citing concerns over the timing of the charges and their potential impact on Adams' ability to cooperate with the Trump administration's immigration policy. The charges, stemming from allegations of illegal campaign contributions from the Turkish government, were dismissed by Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove. The decision comes amidst ongoing investigations into Adams' financial dealings.

Read more »

Justice Department Drops Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric AdamsActing Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordered federal prosecutors to drop charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, citing concerns about prejudicial pretrial publicity and the impact on the mayor's ability to address pressing issues. The dismissal came after months of speculation and following Trump's hints at a potential pardon.

Read more »