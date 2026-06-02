The Justice Department's promise to abide by a federal court order blocking its controversial $1.776 billion anti-weaponization fund has been met with skepticism by Senate Republicans,who demand assurances that the prOgram will be permanently scrapped.

The Justice Department 's promise to abide by a federal court order blocking its controversial $1.776 billion anti-weaponization fund does not go far enough, according to Senate Republicans .

The fund, created by President Biden,has been a point of contention among lawmakers, with many Republicans expressing concerns that it could be used to target political opponents. senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) stated that the only way to solve the problem of immigration funding and law enforcement is for the president to scrap the weaponization fund entirely. The Justice Departments statement on Monday indicated that it would abide by the court order,which pauses the creation and operation of the fund while litigation proceeds.

However, Republicans have indicated that the administration's temporary retreat hasn't gone far enough and that they wish assurances that the program will be permanently scrapped. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has made his views clear on the subject, stating that he is not in favor of advancing additional funding for immigration operations or the president's White House ballroom project without specific language blocking the future application of Trump's lawfare fund.

The Senate leadership views the DOJ's statement as a walk-back of the fund and an acknowledgment by the administration that it is essentially unworkable among Senate Republicans. The uproar over the fund's creation has already derailed Republican leadership's plans to pass a GOP-led reconciliation bill funding immigration enforcement. Lawmakers note that the judge's ruling only halted the operation of the fund for two weeks, until June 12,when the next court hearing on the matter is scheduled.

The controversy surrounding the fund has reached a fever pitch, with Republican criticism hitting a high point on May 21 after a group of GOP senators met with acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. The White House's official guidance on who could be compensated by the fund, including lawmakers whose cellphone data had been subpoenaed during Biden-era investigations, has further soured Republicans.

In the lead-up to the DOJs statement, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had discussed the fund earlier on Monday during a meeting at the White House. The administration's official told the press that the president actually liked the idea of the fund, but as well did not wish to rock the boat too much.

The administration's official also stated that the president was buying period before moving forward with some variation of his original plan,once the legal challenges to the fund run their course. The statement published by the Justice Department notably said that the administration would abide by Friday's ruling from a federal judge, which paused disbursement of any monies from the fund until the legal challenges to the fund itself were resolved and did not say whether the president planned to take up the fund again in the future.

The Senate leadership aide told the Washington Examiner that leadership views the DOJ's statement as a walk-back of the fund and an acknowledgment by the administration that it is essentially unworkable among Senate Republicans. The uproar over the funds creation has already derailed Republican leadership's plans to pass a GOP-led reconciliation bill funding immigration enforcement.

Lawmakers note that the judge's ruling only halted the operation of the fund for two weeks, until June 12, when the next court hearing on the matter is scheduled. The controversy surrounding the fund has reached a fever pitch, with Republican criticism hitting a high point on May 21 after a group of GOP senators met with acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. the White House's official guidance on who could be compensated by the fund,including lawmakers whose cellphone data had been subpoenaed during Biden-era investigations, has further soured Republicans.

In the lead-up to the DOJ's statement, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had discussed the fund earlier on Monday during a meeting at the White House. The administration's official told the press that the president really liked the idea of the fund, but also didnt wish to rock the boat too much. the administration's official also stated that the president was buying time before moving forward with some variation of his original plan, once the legal challenges to the fund run their course.

The statement published by the Justice Department notably said that the administration would abide by Fridays ruling from a federal judge, which paused disbursement of any monies from the fund until the legal challenges to the fund itself were rEsolved, and did not say whether the president planned to take up the fund again in the future





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Justice Department Anti-Weaponization Fund Senate Republicans President Biden Immigration Funding Law Enforcement Court Order Litigation Federal Judge White House Ballroom Project Trump's Lawfare Fund

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