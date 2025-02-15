Justice Department Reshuffle Amidst Dropping Corruption Case Against NYC Mayor Adams

The U.S. Department of Justice filed to dismiss a federal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, sparking a departmental shakeup. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove's directive to drop the case was met with resistance from former U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, leading to a series of resignations from high-ranking Justice Department officials. The case's dismissal remains contingent on a federal court judge's approval.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed court paperwork Friday to dismiss a federal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams , after two days of intense internal turmoil. According to two former DOJ officials, both of whom remain in contact with lawyers at the department, Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove convened a meeting with the remaining lawyers in the Public Integrity Section Friday morning in order to determine who would sign the motion to dismiss Adams’ case.

Both officials told NBC News that Bove expressly promised leadership positions to those who agreed to sign and file it. The meeting was described as a video call during which Bove gave them a deadline of one hour to provide two names, a source told NBC News. According to three former DOJ lawyers, all of whom are in touch with current department lawyers, the motion to dismiss Adams case was signed by a trial attorney with the Public Integrity Section who is nearing retirement. The motion seeking dismissal without prejudice — meaning the case could potentially be prosecuted in the future — was filed Friday evening. This move follows a dramatic standoff within the Justice Department, with former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, refusing to comply with Bove's directive to dismiss the case against the mayor. Strauss, in a letter to newly minted U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, urged her to reconsider the directive to dismiss, which she wrote 'raises serious concerns that render the contemplated dismissal inconsistent with my ability and duty to prosecute federal crimes without fear or favor and to advance good-faith arguments before the courts.'Bove's memo said federal prosecutors needed to drop the case in part because it impacted Adams' ability to tackle “illegal immigration and violent crime.' In her letter to Bondi, Sassoon said Adams' attorneys in a meeting with the DOJ in January essentially proposed a'quid pro quo.' Adams' attorney, Alex Spiro, denied Sassoon's recounting of the meeting and her allegation of a'quid pro quo' proposal. 'The idea that there was a quid pro quo is a total lie. We offered nothing and the department asked nothing of us,' Spiro said in a statement to NBC New York. 'I don't know what 'amounted to' means. We were asked if the case had any bearing on national security and immigration enforcement and we truthfully answered it did.' I want to be crystal clear with New Yorkers: I never offered — nor did anyone offer on my behalf — any trade of my authority as your mayor for an end to my case. Never,' the mayor's statement read in part. Adams also said he was'solely beholden' to the city's residents' whom he urged to'put this difficult episode behind us so that trust can be restored.' Sassoon also said in the letter that her office was preparing to file additional charges against Adams “based on evidence that Adams destroyed and instructed others to destroy evidence and provide false information to the FBI.” Spiro dismissed that allegation as well, saying if prosecutors had proof the mayor destroyed evidence, they would have brought those charges, slamming her claim as'the parting shot of a prosecution exposed as a sham.”In the wake of this controversy, several high-ranking Justice Department officials resigned. Assistant U.S. Attorney for the SDNY, Hagan Scotten, who worked on the Adams case, also resigned from his position less than a day after Sassoon, according to an email shared with NBC New York. Scotten wrote to Bove on Friday, saying he was never asked by Sassoon to dismiss the Adams case 'and I therefore never had an opportunity to refuse. But I am entirely in agreement her decision not to do so.' Bove had placed Scotten on leave on Thursday, after Sassoon said in her letter that the prosecution team agreed with her decision not to comply with Bove's order. When the Southern District of New York refused to drop the case, it was reassigned to the Public Integrity Section, two sources told NBC News. John Keller, the acting head of the section, refused to drop the case and resigned, along with two other members of the section, according to sources. Kevin Driscoll, the acting head of the Criminal Division, which oversees federal criminal cases nationwide, also refused to drop the charges before resigning, sources said. In all, five other high-ranking Justice Department officials resigned Thursday in addition to Sassoon, a stunning escalation in a dayslong standoff over accusations the Trump administration is prioritizing political aims over criminal culpability.





