Justice Department Releases Full Transcript of Ghislaine Maxwell's Interview with Top Official

The Justice Department made public the complete transcript and audio recording of a July meeting between Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted associate of Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell addressed questions about her connections with high-profile figures, including former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, during the interview.

The Justice Department on Friday publicly released what it describes as the complete transcript and audio recording of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's conversations with Ghislaine Maxwell last month. Maxwell, the longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to a 20-year prison term for her role in helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. Blanche met with her over two days in late July in Tallahassee, Florida.

The hundreds-page-long transcripts are redacted in places. Attorney David Markus, representing Maxwell, stated, 'Ms. Maxwell answered every question. She did not refuse to respond and did not dodge any question. She supported her answers with documents and other objective evidence. Her demeanor and credibility are clear for anyone to hear. She was able to do this despite five torturous years in custody, some of which in the worst imaginable conditions.'The release of the transcripts comes amid increased pressure on the Trump administration, from Democrats and some Republicans, to share more information about any files it might possess related to Epstein and his case. During the interview, Maxwell was asked about a wide range of individuals who may have known or interacted with Epstein, including former President Donald Trump. Maxwell confirmed a potential encounter with Trump in 1990 due to her father's friendship with him. She described Trump as 'always very cordial and very kind' and stated that she never witnessed him in any 'inappropriate setting.' Maxwell asserted that she 'never saw the President in any type of massage setting' and maintained that 'The President was never inappropriate with anybody.' When asked about Trump's relationship with Epstein, Maxwell stated that she did not believe they were 'close friends.' Maxwell also addressed Epstein's interactions with former President Bill Clinton. She categorically denied Clinton receiving a massage from Epstein, stating, 'I don't believe he did,' and limited their interactions to Epstein's plane. The interview transcript offers a glimpse into Epstein's connections with prominent figures in government, business, and culture, even if those relationships were not inherently malicious. Names mentioned in the interview include Bill Gates, actors Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey, and current Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, among others. Maxwell claimed to be unaware of any inappropriate conduct involving any of them, though she did reveal that she and Epstein had gone 'dinosaur bone hunting in the Dakotas' with Kennedy.Blanche's unprecedented engagement with Maxwell, involving a senior Justice Department official, raises questions. Other participants included Diego Pestana, the acting associate deputy attorney general, Spencer Horn, an FBI special agent, and Mark Beard, deputy U.S. Marshal. Maxwell and her legal team appear to be campaigning for some form of clemency. President Trump, during his presidency, displayed a willingness to commute or shorten prison terms and grant pardons to individuals who had offered him support in the past. Within days of her interview with Blanche, Maxwell was transferred from a federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas. Officials have not provided a reason for the transfer.The transcript release coincides with the Justice Department's sharing of an initial batch of files from its investigations into Epstein and Maxwell. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, has indicated his intention to make at least some of the records public. However, he has faced criticism from Democrats and some Republicans who express concern that the release will be incomplete





