Justice Department asks an appeals court to dismiss its Alaska Senate lawsuit, conceding Mary Peltola's outright win leaves no legal path.

The Trump administration has officially asked a federal appeals court to dismiss its lawsuit challenging the outcome of Alaska's Senate election, effectively ending the government's attempt to block the certification of the results. The US Justice Department filed this request on Thursday with the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that the case is now moot because Democrat Mary Peltola secured an outright victory in the November 3 race. This decisive win means there is no longer any legal avenue to investigate whether voters intended their ballots for the independent candidate, Dan J. Sullivan, rather than the Republican incumbent, Dan S. Sullivan.

The Justice Department's decision marks a complete reversal of the aggressive legal strategy pursued in October, when the administration initially filed the suit to contest the ballot configuration. Attorney General and senior officials had previously raised concerns that the presence of two candidates with similar names could confuse voters and constitute election manipulation. The new filing acknowledges that the political landscape has shifted entirely with Peltola's success, removing the standing required for the federal government to continue its judicial challenge against the state's election processes.

Also read Justice Department moves to dismiss its lawsuit in the Alaska Senate race

Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward stated that the government originally brought the lawsuit to ensure Alaska fulfilled its constitutional obligations to protect election integrity from potential manipulation. However, Woodward also explicitly acknowledged in the court documents that the department can no longer pursue the issue now that the election outcome has been settled and certified. This admission underscores the practical reality that without a close race or a need for ranked-choice voting tiebreakers, the alleged voter confusion had no material impact on the final result.

During the weeks leading up to the election, President Donald Trump launched a sustained public campaign against the ballot, repeatedly attacking the inclusion of the independent candidate alongside the incumbent. The President argued that the naming similarity was a deliberate attempt to mislead voters and urged legal action to remove the independent from the ballot. He went further by calling for the prosecution of Mary Peltola, characterizing the situation as voter fraud at the highest level and demanding that the election results be overturned based on these claims of administrative irregularity.

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The controversy intensified when The New York Times reported that Peltola's campaign had been involved in recruiting Dan J. Sullivan to enter the race as an independent candidate. While Peltola denied any wrongdoing or coordination aimed at splitting the vote, the report fueled the administration's narrative that the ballot structure was engineered to undermine the Republican incumbent. Democrats quickly responded to these allegations by framing the recruitment of so-called dummy candidates as a standard and legal political tactic used by parties across the spectrum, rejecting the notion that it constituted illegal election manipulation.

Peltola's ability to secure an outright majority in the general election meant that Alaska's complex ranked-choice voting system was never activated to determine the winner. Consequently, every vote cast for either of the Sullivan candidates had no bearing on the final outcome, strengthening the Justice Department's position that the case presented no live legal question. The courts are now expected to accept the government's request to dismiss the case, as there is no remaining remedy or practical consequence for the judiciary to address.

The resolution of this legal dispute has immediate implications for the balance of power in Washington. Under the projected final totals following the November 3 election, Democrats are confirmed to hold 56 seats in the 100-member Senate as of January 3, while Republicans hold 44 seats. Mary Peltola's win in Alaska was a critical component of this majority, ensuring that the Senate remains under Democratic control without the uncertainty of a contested election or a delayed certification process.

For voters in Alaska, the practical outcome is a final and uncontested result from November 3, free from federal court interference. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will now decide whether to formally declare the case moot based on the government's filing and the absence of any remaining legal route to examine the votes. This development removes a significant cloud of uncertainty over the state's electoral process and confirms the legitimacy of Peltola's tenure in the Senate.

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The administration's retreat from the lawsuit highlights the limits of federal intervention when state elections produce clear majorities that render technical disputes irrelevant. While the White House initially sought to leverage the unique ballot design to challenge the democratic process, the final vote count proved that the alleged confusion did not alter the will of the electorate. The dismissal request signals an end to one of the most contentious legal battles of the midterm cycle.

This case serves as a notable example of how political tactics and legal strategies evolve in response to hard election data. What began as a high-stakes attempt to disrupt certification through litigation ended in a swift concession by the Justice Department once the numbers were counted. The focus now shifts entirely to the new legislative session and the policy priorities that will define the next phase of governance in Washington.