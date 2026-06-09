Justice Department Launches Investigation into Philadelphia Police's Concealed Carry Permit Practices

The Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the Philadelphia Police Department's practice of revoking concealed carry permits based on vague, personal discretion. The investigation aims to determine whether the police use a discretionary standard to cancel permits to carry legal firearms, violating the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.

On June 9, 2026, President Trump's Department of Justice launched an investigation into Philadelphia Police over the possible reliance upon vague, personal discretion in cancelling some permits for concealed carry.

The police cannot revoke a concealed carry permit based on arbitrary decisions of licensing officials. President Trump directed the 2A Section to investigate the Philadelphia Police Department's practice of revoking the CCWs of those lawfully carrying firearms in public. This investigation aims to determine whether Philadelphia Police use a vague 'good cause' standard to cancel permits to carry legal firearms.

It is a violation of the Second Amendment for government officials to use vague, personal discretion when determining whether to issue or revoke permits to carry firearms. The U.S. Supreme Court has held in previous cases that the Second Amendment protects the right of law-abiding citizens to possess weapons that are in common use for lawful purposes.

In 2008, the Supreme Court held that the Second Amendment protects the right of law-abiding citizens to possess weapons that are in common use for lawful purposes. In 2022, the Supreme Court held that permitting officials may not base licensing decisions merely on their personal discretion. Here, it is alleged that Philadelphia Police use just such a discretionary standard to improperly limit Second Amendment rights.

The Department of Justice sent a letter, dated June 9, 2026, to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel informing them that the investigation is underway. This investigation is a significant step towards ensuring that the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens are protected and that government officials do not abuse their discretion in issuing or revoking permits to carry firearms.

The outcome of this investigation will have significant implications for the Second Amendment and the rights of law-abiding citizens to carry firearms in public.





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Second Amendment Philadelphia Police Department Concealed Carry Permits Department Of Justice Investigation

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