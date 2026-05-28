Justice Department launches criminal probe into E. Jean Carroll

According to two sources, the Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into whether E. Jean Carroll committed perjury during her lawsuits tied to her sexual abuse allegations against President Donald Trump. NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell reports on the investigations against the president's rivals.

Justice Department launches criminal probe into E. Jean CarrollTrump Says He Feels No Political Pressure to End War With IranU.

S. military launches new strikes on Iranian dronesTrump backs federal regulation of prediction markets as states seek to place restrictionsJack Schlossberg says Trump ‘impeachment has to be on the table’ for House DemocratsKornacki: You don't see incumbents ‘lose by this kind of margin every day' after Cornyn defeatTrump Touts UFC White House Event as 'Greatest Show on Earth'Ken Paxton Wins Texas GOP Primary After Trump EndorsementPaxton thanks Trump after Texas Senate primary winKen Paxton wins Republican Senate primary in TexasJustice Department launches criminal probe into E. Jean CarrollAccording to two sources, the Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into whether E. Jean Carroll committed perjury during her lawsuits tied to her sexual abuse allegations against President Donald Trump.

NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell reports on the investigations against the president's rivals.





NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exclusive: Justice Department launches a criminal investigation into Trump accuser E. Jean CarrollThe Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the former magazine columnist who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Read more »

Justice Department investigating whether Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll committed perjury, sources sayThe Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation into whether author E. Jean Carroll committed perjury in connection with her civil lawsuits against President Trump, sources familiar with the matter said.

Read more »

Justice Department Investigates E. Jean Carroll for Potential Perjury in Trump Assault CaseThe U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the former magazine columnist who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault. The probe focuses on potential perjury in her testimony related to two civil lawsuits against the president. Meanwhile, former First Lady Jill Biden revealed she feared her husband had a stroke during the 2024 presidential debate, and President Trump suggested renovating a World War II memorial fountain.

Read more »

Justice Department opens investigation into E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of assault: AP sourceWASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has opened an investigation into whether E. Jean Carroll, the longtime advice columnist who has said Donald Trump

Read more »