Justice Department investigates E. Jean Carroll for possible perjury in Trump case

DOJ is investigating E. Jean Carroll for possible perjury in her civil cases against Trump, raising concerns over political targeting.

The Justice Department has opened an investigation into whether E. Jean Carroll, the longtime advice columnist who has said Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store 30 years ago, lied during the course of civil litigation against the Republican president, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person who confirmed the existence of the investigation was not authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing inquiry and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The perjury investigation is being led by the federal prosecutors’ office in Chicago, and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has had no involvement because of his prior work as Trump’s personal attorney, the person said. Lawyers for Carroll did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press on Thursday.

It’s the latest in a series of investigations the Trump administration Justice Department has opened into perceived adversaries of the president. The actions, including securing an indictment last month against former FBI Director James Comey, have raised alarm from Democrats and former officials that an institution meant to make prosecutorial decisions independent of the White House is being weaponized. Carroll has said a flirtatious, chance encounter with Trump in 1996 at Bergdorf Goodman’s Fifth Avenue store ended violently.

She said Trump slammed her against a dressing room wall, pulled down her tights and forced himself on her. Trump has called the allegations a “made-up scam. ” A jury in 2023 found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million. The following year, another jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in a defamation case related to Trump's social media attacks on her.

RELATED STORY | Appeals court upholds $83.3M defamation judgment against Trump in Carroll Case A court entry earlier this month said Trump won’t have to pay the award until the U.S. Supreme Court gets a chance to review the case or reject an appeal. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to a request by one of Trump’s lawyers that it let the president delay the payment to Carroll, though it required that he post a $7.4 million bond to cover any additional interest costs, a request Carroll’s attorney had made. The Carroll investigation was first reported by CNN.





10News / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exclusive: Justice Department launches a criminal investigation into Trump accuser E. Jean CarrollThe Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the former magazine columnist who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Read more »

Justice Department investigating whether Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll committed perjury, sources sayThe Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation into whether author E. Jean Carroll committed perjury in connection with her civil lawsuits against President Trump, sources familiar with the matter said.

Read more »

Justice Department Investigates E. Jean Carroll for Potential Perjury in Trump Assault CaseThe U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the former magazine columnist who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault. The probe focuses on potential perjury in her testimony related to two civil lawsuits against the president. Meanwhile, former First Lady Jill Biden revealed she feared her husband had a stroke during the 2024 presidential debate, and President Trump suggested renovating a World War II memorial fountain.

Read more »

Justice Department opens investigation into E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of assault: AP sourceWASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has opened an investigation into whether E. Jean Carroll, the longtime advice columnist who has said Donald Trump

Read more »