Justice Department Intervention in Mayor Adams' Case Sparks Controversy

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, the department’s second-in-command, intervened in the case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, leading to a tense standoff between Justice Department leadership in Washington and its Manhattan office.

Bove, along with lawyers from the public integrity section and criminal division, filed paperwork requesting to dismiss the case, arguing that it was marred by appearances of impropriety and that continuing it would interfere with Adams' reelection bid. A judge must still approve this request. The filing came after Bove convened a call with prosecutors in the Justice Department’s public integrity section, urging them to sign onto the motion to dismiss within an hour. He reportedly promised promotions to those who complied. After the call, prosecutors were in consensus to resign. However, a veteran prosecutor stepped forward, concerned about the younger members of the unit losing their jobs. The three-page dismissal motion bore Bove’s signature, along with the names of Edward Sullivan, the public integrity section’s senior litigation counsel, and Antoinette Bacon, a supervisory official in the department’s criminal division. No one from the federal prosecutor’s office in Manhattan, which brought the Adams case, signed the document. This move marked a five-day escalation in the dispute between Justice Department leadership in Washington and its independent Manhattan office, renowned for its pursuit of Wall Street malfeasance, political corruption, and international terrorism.The Justice Department stated in its motion to Judge Dale E. Ho that it sought to dismiss Adams’ charges with the option of refiling them later. Ho has yet to decide on the request. Bove previously stated that Trump’s permanent, appointed Manhattan U.S. attorney could choose to refile the charges after the November election. Adams, facing a Democratic primary in June, had his trial initially scheduled for spring. Bove concluded that continuing the prosecution would hinder Adams' ability to govern, posing “unacceptable threats to public safety, national security, and related federal immigration initiatives and policies.”The dismissal motion stated that the case prevented Adams from accessing sensitive information crucial for protecting the city. Adams pleaded not guilty in September to charges that he accepted over $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and lavish travel perks from foreign nationals seeking to influence him while he was Brooklyn borough president campaigning to be mayor. Though critical of him in the past, Adams has recently bonded with Trump, visiting him at his Florida golf club last month. The president has criticized the case against Adams, suggesting he might grant the mayor, a registered Republican in the 1990s, a pardon.Bove sent a memo directing Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, a Republican, to drop the case, arguing that Adams was needed for President Biden's immigration crackdown and echoing Adams' claims that the case was retaliation for his criticism of Biden administration immigration policies. Williams countered with a letter to Trump’s new attorney general, Pam Bondi, requesting a meeting to reconsider Bove’s directive. Williams suggested that Judge Ho “appears likely to conduct a searching inquiry” into the dismissal request, noting that judges have previously rejected similar requests as contrary to the public interest. He added, “A rigorous inquiry here would be consistent with precedent and practice in this and other districts.”Seven former Manhattan U.S. attorneys, including James Comey, Geoffrey S. Berman, and Mary Jo White, issued a statement praising Williams' “commitment to integrity and the rule of law.” On Friday, Hagan Scotten, an assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan who worked for Williams and played a key role in Adams’ case, became the seventh prosecutor to resign — publicly criticizing Bove in the process. He stated, “I was told to drop the charges, But it was never going to be me.” He told Bove he was “entirely in agreement” with Williams’ decision





