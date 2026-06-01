The DOJ announced it wOuld abide by a court order pausing a $1.776 billion fund, marking a temporary political setback for Trump after significant GOP pushback over the fund's structure and inclusion of White Home security upgrades.

The Department of Justice announced on Monday that it would abide by a court order temporarily halting the creation and operation of a $1.776 billion fund, a relocate that represents a rare, albeit temporary, political setback for President Trump on Capito l Hill amid growing tensions with Senate Republicans .

The fund's operations are paused until June 12, the date of the next court hearing. A Senate leadership aide indicated that leadership views the DOJ's statement as a retreat from the fund and an acknowledgment from the administration that it is fundamentally unworkable among Senate Republicans.

The uproar over the fund's creation, particularly due to the inclusion of money for White House security upgrades, had already derailed Republican leadership's plans to pass a second GOP-led reconciliation bill before the president's June 1 deadline, prior to Congress recessing for Memorial Day last month. Republican criticism intensified on May 21 after a group of GOP senators met with acting Attorney General Todd Blanche; Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) subsequently stated that Blanches briefing failed to alleviate senators' concerns.

Republicans further objected to the White Residence's official guidance on who could be compensated by the fund, including lawmakers whose cellphone data had bEen subpoenaed during Biden-era investigations. Ahead of the DOJs statement, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) discussed the fund during a White House meeting. A senior administration official remarked that while the president supported the idea, he did not want to cause significant disruption, and Speaker Johnson created a persuasive case for pausing the initiative.

Thune indicated Monday afternoon that he had clearly communicated his opposition to the White House, stating he would not support additional funding for immigration operations or the president's White House ballroom project without specific language blocking the future application of Trump's lawfare fund. Three Trump administration officials were unable to confirm whether Monday's action signified that the president was abandoning the concern entirely or merely "buying time," as one aide described it, before pursuing some variation of the original plan after legal challenges conclude.

In a text message,Sen. Kevin Bacon (R) asserted that unless the administration successfully appeals the court's ruling, the fund is effectively dead. bacon criticized the structure, noting, "The complainant is the boss of the defendant, so the President's team was negotiating with itself over tax dollars. It doesnt pass the smell test.

" The DOJ statement emphasized compliance with the federal judge's Friday ruling, which paused disbursements pending resolution of the legal challenges, but it didn't indicate whether the president intends to revisit the fund in the future. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) expressed dissatisfaction with the DOJ statement, calling for further investigation and predicting a more robust discussion among Republicans





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fund DOJ Trump Senate Republicans Court Order Reconciliation Bill White House Security Lawfare Bacon Thune Johnson Capito

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Treasury Department is weighing a $250 bill with Trump's imageThe department said it is preparing for the banknote in response to legislation proposed last year.

Read more »

Anthropic Files for IPO Amid $965 Billion Valuation and Defense Department DisputeAnthropic has confidentially filed for an initial public offering,edging ahead of rival OpenAI in the race to go public. the move follows a $65 billion funding round tHat valued the AI company at $965 billion. The filing initiates an SEC review process with no set terms yet. The company, founded by ex-OpenAI staff, faces a public clash with the Department of Defense over providing technology for autonomous weapons and former President Trump has ordered federal agencies to stop using its systems.

Read more »

Justice Department says it will abide by court order pausing its 'anti-weaponization' fundThe Justice Department said it 'strongly disagrees' with the court's ruling that paused a $1.776 fund for victims of government 'weaponization,' but would still abide by it.

Read more »

Spring Fire Department Implements Advanced Decontamination to Combat Firefighter CancerThe Spring Fire Department has introduced specialized gear washing systems and mandatory annual wellness checks to address cancer, the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths among firefighters. This initiative, prompted by the death of Capt. Darrell Falls from cancer, aims to remove toxic carcinogens from equipment and detect cancer early.

Read more »