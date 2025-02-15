Justice Department Faces Growing Revolt Over Dropped Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor

The Justice Department is facing mounting pressure after a string of resignations by prosecutors protesting the attempt to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The department's move has been widely criticized as politically motivated, raising concerns about the politicization of the justice system.

Federal prosecutor Hagan Scotten resigned on Friday, becoming the seventh official to quit in protest over the Justice Department 's attempt to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams . Scotten's resignation followed a string of departures from the department, including that of acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle Sassoon, who refused to drop the case.

The Justice Department, under Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, has argued that the charges against Adams, a Democrat, were improperly interfering with his reelection campaign and distracting him from assisting the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. Critics of the move, however, argue that the decision to drop the charges is politically motivated, a response to Adams' support for the president's immigration policies. Adams, who was indicted in 2024 on charges of fraud and bribery after allegedly accepting over $100,000 in luxury gifts and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish officials and businesspeople in exchange for opening a consulate in New York without proper fire inspections, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Alex Spiro, Adams' lawyer, dismissed the accusations of a quid pro quo, stating that they offered nothing and the department asked nothing of them. Scotten's resignation letter was scathing, stating that 'no system of ordered liberty can allow the Government to use the carrot of dismissing charges, or the stick of threatening to bring them again, to induce an elected official to support its policy objectives.' The letter further condemned the use of prosecutorial power to influence citizens, particularly elected officials, for political gain. The Justice Department, meanwhile, has filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Adams, leaving it to a judge to decide whether the motion will be granted. The case has sparked intense debate about the politicization of the justice system and the balance between prosecutorial discretion and the rule of law





