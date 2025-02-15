Justice Department Drops Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

In a controversial move, federal prosecutors have filed a motion to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The decision, originating at Justice Department headquarters, sparked internal turmoil and ultimately led to the resignation of the acting head of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan. The motion cites 'appearances of impropriety' and risks of interference with the 2025 elections, arguing that continuing the case would hinder Adams' ability to govern the city.

Federal prosecutors in New York have filed a motion to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams , concluding a tumultuous few days that have shaken the Justice Department over the decision to abandon the case.

The motion to dismiss the five-count indictment was submitted to the court's public docket on Friday and stated, 'The Acting Deputy Attorney General has determined, pursuant to an authorization by the Attorney General, that dismissal is necessary and appropriate, and has directed the same, based on the unique facts and circumstances of this case.' The filing explained, 'The Acting Deputy Attorney General concluded that dismissal is necessary because of appearances of impropriety and risks of interference with the 2025 elections in New York City,' adding, 'the Acting Deputy Attorney General also concluded that continuing these proceedings would interfere with the defendant's ability to govern in New York City.' Before the charges are officially dropped, the presiding judge must approve the motion. A senior career attorney from the Justice Department's Public Integrity Section, the acting head of the Justice Department's criminal division, and notably, the acting deputy attorney general, who is second in command at the Justice Department, jointly signed the motion. The decision to drop the case against Adams originated at Justice Department headquarters when former Trump attorney and Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove sent a memo instructing prosecutors in Manhattan to abandon the five-count indictment filed in September. In a statement, Chad Mizelle, the Justice Department's chief of staff, asserted that the refusal by several department prosecutors to file for the dismissal of Adams' case was 'further proof of the disordered and ulterior motives of the prosecutors. Such individuals have no place at DOJ.' Bove, in his directive, cited Adams' 'restricted' ability to assist the Trump administration in enforcing its immigration policies, and the case was to be dropped without prejudice, allowing the charges to be revived at a later time. He also leveled accusations that the charges stemmed from political weaponization. The move followed meetings between senior Justice Department officials, Southern District of New York prosecutors, and Adams' attorneys regarding the dropping of the charges, a source familiar with the discussions confirmed to CBS News. What followed was an extraordinary internal revolt from Justice Department leadership and federal prosecutors in Manhattan, pushing back against the decision to drop the charges against New York's mayor. The internal disagreements erupted into public view on Thursday when Danielle Sassoon, the acting head of the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York, resigned in protest. In a letter addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi and reviewed by CBS News, Sassoon tendered her resignation and stated that the request to drop Adams' case 'raises serious concerns that render the contemplated dismissal inconsistent with my ability and duty to prosecute federal crimes without fear or favor and to advance good-faith arguments before the courts.' Sassoon's letter to the attorney general alleged that during a meeting with Justice Department officials last month, Adams' attorneys 'urged what amounted to a quid pro quo,' purportedly offering the mayor's cooperation with Trump administration priorities in exchange for the dismissal of the charges. Bove and Adams' legal team both refuted this assertion. 'It is a breathtaking and dangerous precedent to reward Adams's opportunistic and shifting commitments on immigration and other policy matters with the dismissal of a criminal indictment. Nor will a court likely find that such an improper exchange is consistent with the public interest,' Sassoon wrote. In response, Bove wrote a letter back to Sassoon accusing her of insubordination. The acting deputy attorney general stated that he and Justice Department leadership stood by the decision to drop Adams' case, and Sassoon's refusal to comply interfered with the 'interests of justice.' Bove wrote that because of the prosecution against Adams, the mayor 'is unable to communicate directly and candidly with City officials he is responsible for managing, as well as federal agencies trying to protect the public from national security threats and violent crime.' He said his directive to drop the charges 'reflected a determination by the Justice Department that these public safety risks greatly outweigh any interest you have identified.' The line prosecutors who worked on Adams' case have been placed on paid leave, pending investigations into Sassoon's conduct, Bove's letter revealed. Following Sassoon's resignation, supervision of the Adams case was transferred from Manhattan to Justice Department headquarters in Washington, D.C





CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eric Adams New York City Mayor Corruption Charges Justice Department Emil Bove Danielle Sassoon Dismissal Political Weaponization 2025 Elections Federal Prosecutors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Justice Department had discussions about possibly dropping charges against NYC Mayor AdamsThe Justice Department has had discussions about the future of the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams -- including the possibility of dropping the case all together, sources familiar with the talks told ABC News.

Read more »

Justice Department discussing future of Mayor Eric Adams' case, including dropping altogether: SourcesEric Adams has been charged with corruption related to taking bribes.

Read more »

Justice Department Discusses Dropping Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor AdamsSenior Justice Department officials have reportedly discussed the possibility of dropping corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams with federal prosecutors in Manhattan. Adams was indicted on five counts of corruption, including bribery and campaign finance violations, in September and maintains his innocence. Discussions about dropping charges are unusual given that prosecutors recently revealed 'additional criminal conduct' by the mayor.

Read more »

Trump's Justice Department May Drop Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric AdamsThe Department of Justice under President Trump is reportedly considering dropping bribery charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The move comes after a meeting between DOJ officials and federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

Read more »

Justice Department Orders Drop of Charges Against New York Mayor Eric AdamsThe U.S. Department of Justice has instructed federal prosecutors to drop charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, citing concerns over the timing of the charges and their potential impact on Adams' ability to cooperate with the Trump administration's immigration policy. The charges, stemming from allegations of illegal campaign contributions from the Turkish government, were dismissed by Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove. The decision comes amidst ongoing investigations into Adams' financial dealings.

Read more »

Justice Department Drops Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric AdamsActing Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordered federal prosecutors to drop charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, citing concerns about prejudicial pretrial publicity and the impact on the mayor's ability to address pressing issues. The dismissal came after months of speculation and following Trump's hints at a potential pardon.

Read more »