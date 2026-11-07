Justice Department Drops California Noncitizen Ballot Lawsuit

The US Justice Department voluntarily dismisses its lawsuit challenging 20,000 ballots in California after courts rejected claims of noncitizen voting in the November midterm elections.

The US Justice Department has formally moved to voluntarily dismiss its federal lawsuit challenging the counting of approximately 20,000 ballots in California. This legal withdrawal follows the conclusion of the midterm elections and a series of decisive rejections by federal courts regarding the administration's claims that the votes might have been cast by noncitizens. The department had originally sought a court order to require California and Los Angeles County election officials to segregate the contested ballots pending an investigation.

Federal Courts Reject Noncitizen Voting Claims

US District Judge David Carter and a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals explicitly rejected the Justice Department's request to set aside the votes. The federal judiciary determined that the allegations regarding noncitizen participation lacked sufficient legal grounding. Additionally, the US Supreme Court denied the administration's appeal without any noted dissents, effectively closing the path for further judicial intervention in the specific ballot segregation request.

Also read US Justice Department drops bid to force California to set aside disputed ballots

Judge Rules Allegations Not Credible and Unconstitutional

On October 28, Judge David Carter issued a ruling stating that the requested relief was likely unconstitutional. The judge emphasized that individual states hold the primary authority over their election processes. Carter described the government's allegations as not credible, noting that the administration failed to provide concrete evidence to support its broad claims of widespread noncitizen voter fraud in the region.

Assistant Attorney Cites Mootness in Filing

In a court filing submitted on Friday, Assistant US Attorney Julie Hamill argued that the requested legal relief was no longer possible. Hamill noted that Tuesday's midterm election had concluded, meaning the challenged ballots would be mixed with lawful votes before a scheduled November 13 hearing. This mixing of ballots rendered the specific request for segregation technically moot as the election outcomes were already determined.

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Administration Refuses to Back Down on Voter Roll Checks

Despite dismissing this specific lawsuit, US Justice Department spokesperson Kiersten Pels insisted that the administration is not backing down from its broader efforts to target alleged noncitizen voters. Pels pointed to a separate ongoing case that seeks to compel California to review its voter rolls for accuracy. This distinction allows the department to maintain its narrative on election integrity while abandoning the specific legal battle over the 20,000 ballots.

State Officials Celebrate End of Interference Attempt

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder-County Clerk Dean Logan expressed pleasure that the administration had accepted the clarity of the court findings. California Attorney General Rob Bonta stated that the administration has given up its latest unlawful effort to interfere with California's elections. Bonta emphasized that the previous legal strategy aimed to disenfranchise eligible voters without valid justification. These statements reflect a unified stance among state officials that the federal challenge was baseless.

Impact on California Election Integrity Standards

The withdrawal of the case reinforces the existing security protocols managed by local election officials in California. The events of November 2026 demonstrate that federal challenges to state-level election administration face steep judicial hurdles. Local clerks and state attorneys general have successfully defended the integrity of the voting process against unproven allegations. This outcome ensures that the vote counts from the midterm elections remain final and uncontested in this jurisdiction.