Justice Denied as Sadistic Baby Abuser Deported After Minimal Jail Time

Families of infants abused by Roksana Lecka are outraged after the Polish national served only 14 months of an eight-year sentence before being deported under a prison overcrowding scheme.

The community of Twickenham is reeling from a decision that many perceive as a grave miscarriage of justice. Roksana Lecka , a twenty-three-year-old Polish national, has been deported back to her home country after serving a fraction of her prison sentence for the sadistic abuse of twenty-one infants.

The victims, some as young as ten months old, were subjected to a campaign of horror involving punching, kicking, and smacking while under her care at two different childcare facilities, including the Twickenham Green Montessori. Lecka was eventually sentenced to eight years in prison in September 2025 after being found guilty of fourteen counts of child cruelty.

However, in a move that has left the victims' families devastated, she was deported in February after spending only fourteen months behind bars. This early exit was made possible by the Governments Early-Removal Scheme, a policy introduced by the Labour Government in 2024 to combat severe prison overcrowding across the United Kingdom. For the parents, this development is not just a legal technicality but a profound betrayal.

They have described the deportation as something really hard to swallow, arguing that the brevity of her incarceration undermines the entire judicial process. The emotional labor invested in the trial, from preparing witness statements to enduring the trauma of recalling the abuse through victim impact statements, now feels wasted. One father expressed that the initial sense of closure provided by the eight-year sentence has been replaced by a hollow feeling.

There is a widespread belief among the families that the state has prioritized cost-saving measures and logistical convenience over the principles of justice and the safety of the most vulnerable members of society. This has led to an urgent call from the parents for child abusers to be made completely ineligible for any early release or removal schemes, ensuring that those who target infants serve their full sentences as a deterrent and a just punishment.

The details revealed during the trial and the subsequent police investigations paint a picture of a woman devoid of empathy. CCTV footage captured Lecka vaping in a sleeping room, mere inches away from unconscious babies, showcasing a blatant disregard for their health and safety. Even more disturbing was her demeanor during police interviews; she appeared bored, played with her hair, and frequently responded with no comment when confronted with the injuries she had caused.

When asked about a crying baby on a mattress, her lack of reaction was so stark that a police officer asked if she was being bored by the proceedings. In her own defense, Lecka claimed her actions were the result of sleep deprivation caused by smoking cannabis throughout the night with her boyfriend, suggesting the drug use had erased her memory of the abuse. The failure of the safeguarding systems is another point of intense anger.

Despite the brutality of her actions, Lecka was able to work with children at two different nurseries. Reports of unexplained injuries began appearing in March 2024, yet she continued to care for toddlers until her arrest in June 2024. Parents have expressed overwhelming guilt for trusting the Riverside Nursery, with one mother stating she was utterly dumbfounded by the news of the deportation while her son continues to suffer from trauma.

The decision to remove her from the UK with less than a week's notice to the families was branded as outrageous by Munira Wilson, the Member of Parliament for Twickenham. While the Ministry of Justice has confirmed that Lecka is banned for life from returning to the United Kingdom, there is an agonizing uncertainty as to whether she will face any further consequences in Poland, leaving the victims' families in a state of perpetual unrest





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