Justice Collaborates with Rockstar on Grand Theft Auto 6 Original Score Release

Justice partners with Rockstar Games to release the Grand Theft Auto 6 Original Score on December 11, 2026. Explore track details and physical formats.

Rockstar Games has officially announced a major musical collaboration with the French electronic duo Justice for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6. The partnership results in the upcoming release of the Grand Theft Auto 6: Original Score. This new album will launch on December 11, 2026, serving as a companion piece to the main soundtrack. Fans can access the music through various streaming platforms and physical media outlets.

Justice Collaboration Details

The creative force behind this project involves Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay, known collectively as Justice. The duo has been working closely with Rockstar Games alongside other artists. Their goal is to create unique music tracks that define the atmosphere of the game. This initiative follows the announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album. That primary soundtrack is scheduled to release on November 19, 2026.

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Rockstar Games confirmed the existence of this second album, the Original Score, to the public. The release date for this specific collection is set for December 11, 2026. This timeline positions the album perfectly for the holiday shopping season. It offers consumers a distinct option from the main game release earlier in the month.

Track List and Musical Style

The Grand Theft Auto 6: Original Score contains a substantial collection of thirty tracks. Justice has already shared two exclusive previews with the public. The first track, Flower in a Hurricane, has been featured in the game's marketing campaign. The song blends eighty-eighties synth pop elements with crunchy guitar sounds. Critics note the soft vocal delivery and an intro reminiscent of Dire Straits.

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The second preview, titled Pusher, is a seven-minute instrumental composition. It features a pulsing dance beat and an ominous opening sequence. Background sirens add to the tension within the track. The music shifts pace halfway through to build a darker, tension-heavy atmosphere. This style suits both late-night nightclub settings and in-game high-speed pursuits.

Physical Media and Formats

Consumers can purchase the Grand Theft Auto 6: Original Score on multiple formats. Digital streaming services will host the complete album for immediate access. Physical collectors have several exclusive options available for purchase. The album will be released on a standard double CD. Alternatively, fans can choose a triple vinyl record set.

The physical releases come in both standard and exclusive versions. These formats cater to collectors interested in preserving gaming soundtracks. The release of physical media supports the ongoing effort to maintain tangible media archives. The December 11, 2026 launch date allows time for holiday gift-giving.

Commercial Release and Availability

The Grand Theft Auto 6: Original Score becomes available for purchase on December 11, 2026. This date falls shortly after the main game launch on November 19, 2026. The timing ensures maximum visibility during the peak retail period. Rockstar Games aims to provide comprehensive audio experiences for players.

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Justice has demonstrated their ability to craft atmospheric scores through these previews. The collaboration between the French duo and Rockstar Games highlights a deep creative integration. The thirty tracks offer a diverse range of sonic textures. Listeners can expect a mix of electronic, rock, and cinematic influences throughout the album.

This release adds significant value to the Grand Theft Auto 6 ecosystem. The Original Score complements the main album and the game itself. It provides fans with additional ways to engage with the IP. The December 11, 2026 release date marks a key moment for the franchise. Collectors and listeners should prepare for the wide availability of these audio products.

The partnership underscores the importance of music in modern gaming experiences. Rockstar Games continues to innovate in how they present their worlds. Justice brings their signature sound to Vice City's backdrop. The result is a cohesive audio landscape that enhances the narrative. The Grand Theft Auto 6: Original Score stands as a major release for 2026.