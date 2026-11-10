Just Stop Oil Protester Louise Harris Crowdfunds M25 Fines

Louise Harris, who halted the M25 in 2022, seeks £2,400 online to pay court fines while maintaining her activism stance.

Louise Harris has launched an online fundraising campaign to cover the court-imposed fines resulting from her high-profile involvement in the November 2022 Just Stop Oil disruption on the M25 motorway. The Cambridge graduate, who became the face of the protest at age 24, admitted to setting up a Crowdfunder page to help pay for the penalties she and two co-defendants incurred during their legal proceedings. Harris explicitly stated that she does not regret her decision to bring Britain's busiest highway to a standstill, describing the act as driven by moral conviction and a desperate need for government action on climate policy.

The M25 Disruption and Financial Toll

The direct action began on November 7, 2022, when Harris and other activists mounted traffic gantries, forcing the Metropolitan Police to establish roadblocks to ensure public safety. The subsequent four-day closure caused widespread misery for motorists, affecting at least 700,000 vehicles and generating significant economic losses estimated at £765,000. The scale of the operation required a massive police response, with the Metropolitan Police spending £1.1 million on security and containment efforts during the standoff.

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Harris gained international attention after a video circulated showing her weeping while addressing the camera from atop the gantry. In the clip, she told the public that while they were entitled to hate her, they should direct their anger at the government for betraying young people. She famously declared that she was present on the motorway because she believed she had no future under current climate inaction, a statement that cemented her status as a poster child for the environmental group.

Court Sentencing and Legal Outcomes

During her trial, Harris pleaded guilty to the charges associated with the gantry action. The judge imposed a sentence consisting of 80 to 100 hours of unpaid community work and an £800 fine for Harris, with similar penalties applied to her two co-defendants. In her fundraising appeal, Harris noted that her sentence was relatively lenient compared to others involved in the same protests, referring to the group as her fellow gantry climbers. She described the courtroom experience as surreal, noting the coincidence of being in the same courthouse as high-profile figures Russell Brand and Tommy Robinson.

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The legal consequences for the broader Just Stop Oil coalition were far more severe. In 2024, five co-demonstrators known as the Whole Truth Five received heavy prison sentences for their roles in the disruption. Roger Hallam, a co-founder of Just Stop Oil, was sentenced to five years in prison. His fellow activists, including Daniel Shaw, Louise Lancaster, Lucia Whittaker De Abreu, and Cressida Gethin, each received four-year prison terms for their part in the M25 closure.

Fundraising Campaign and Activist Stance

Harris established the donation page with a specific target of £2,400 to cover the collective fines of herself and her two friends. She encouraged supporters to contribute any amount, emphasizing that even small donations would be appreciated. The campaign has already seen success, raising £2,530 from 112 supporters as of the latest update. One donor commented on the page, expressing admiration for the activists with the phrase Love and Rage and Admiration for EVER, signaling continued support for the cause despite the legal repercussions.

In her appeal, Harris reiterated her commitment to the Just Stop Oil coalition's demand for an end to all new oil and gas licenses in the United Kingdom. She questioned how many more people must declare they lack a liveable future before authorities listen to their demands. Harris framed the motorway shutdown not as a criminal act but as a necessary measure to highlight the existential threat of climate change. She continues to advocate for systemic policy changes, maintaining that her actions were justified by the urgency of the environmental crisis.